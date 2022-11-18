Turbo Honda S2000-Powered Datsun Z Car Looks Like a Hoot to Drive

The F20C engine clearly makes the top ten list in the pantheon of great four-cylinder mills, make no mistake about it! Capable of spinning to 9,000 revolutions per minute, the naturally-aspirated lump displaces 1,997 cubic centimeters, which perfectly explains the 2000 in S2000.
Sourced from an S2k, the powerplant in this 1974 Datsun 260Z is anything but stock. Partially rebuilt by the peeps at GT Customs of Pickering, Ontario, said engine currently rocks a Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger complemented by a 45-millimeter Turbosmart HyperGate wastegate.
The dyno test graph supplied by the owner shows 595 horsepower and 353 pound-foot (479 Nm) at the rear wheels, which is absolutely insane for a car as light as the 260Z. It’s also worth remembering that Nissan sold the Datsun 260Z for the 1974 model year only in the United States. It originally produced 140 horsepower, then improved to 165 horsepower.
Not titled as it’s registered in Ontario, this one-off build was modified from zero to hero under current ownership. The seller acquired the car in 2019 as per Bring a Trailer, which lists the turbo Honda S2000-powered Datsun 260Z with 1,981 miles (3,188 kilometers) on the clock.
As expected, actual engine, transmission, and chassis mileage aren’t known. Sitting on custom-fabricated mounts, the force-fed powerplant is connected to a custom-fabricated titanium exhaust. A six-speed manual transmission sourced from an S2k is tasked with putting most of those ponies down to the ground. Modified with a ScienceofSpeed clutch and a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft, the row-your-own gearbox is joined by a Nissan NISMO LSD and a Subaru R180 rear differential case housing.
Finished in black over a black interior, the one-of-one thriller is pictured on staggered-width Toyo Proxes R1R tires mounted on Watanabe 16-inch wheels. Stopping power comes courtesy of Wilwood brakes, whereas the suspension system includes Koni dampers and adjustable control arms.
Equipped with carbon-fiber buckets and Sabelt harnesses, the car is currently going for $8,000 on Bring a Trailer after three expressions of interest. The auction will end Saturday, November 26th.
The dyno test graph supplied by the owner shows 595 horsepower and 353 pound-foot (479 Nm) at the rear wheels, which is absolutely insane for a car as light as the 260Z. It’s also worth remembering that Nissan sold the Datsun 260Z for the 1974 model year only in the United States. It originally produced 140 horsepower, then improved to 165 horsepower.
Not titled as it’s registered in Ontario, this one-off build was modified from zero to hero under current ownership. The seller acquired the car in 2019 as per Bring a Trailer, which lists the turbo Honda S2000-powered Datsun 260Z with 1,981 miles (3,188 kilometers) on the clock.
As expected, actual engine, transmission, and chassis mileage aren’t known. Sitting on custom-fabricated mounts, the force-fed powerplant is connected to a custom-fabricated titanium exhaust. A six-speed manual transmission sourced from an S2k is tasked with putting most of those ponies down to the ground. Modified with a ScienceofSpeed clutch and a Driveshaft Shop driveshaft, the row-your-own gearbox is joined by a Nissan NISMO LSD and a Subaru R180 rear differential case housing.
Finished in black over a black interior, the one-of-one thriller is pictured on staggered-width Toyo Proxes R1R tires mounted on Watanabe 16-inch wheels. Stopping power comes courtesy of Wilwood brakes, whereas the suspension system includes Koni dampers and adjustable control arms.
Equipped with carbon-fiber buckets and Sabelt harnesses, the car is currently going for $8,000 on Bring a Trailer after three expressions of interest. The auction will end Saturday, November 26th.