Honda S2000 Makes Virtual Comeback With Quad Exhaust Setup

Nearly two years ago, Forbes ran a rather interesting story. The main takeaway is that “the brand’s marketing gurus are seriously considering the launch of a next-generation S2000 that could surface to celebrate the coupe’s 25th anniversary in 2024.” Yes, they actually called it a coupe…
Business magazines and cars don’t really mix, and marketing gurus don’t call the shots either. The author quotes “a source close to Honda,” which isn’t exactly reassuring either. Another source told Forbes that 350 horsepower are considered, most likely from the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine of the Civic Type R. The problem is, the S2000 has always featured a naturally-aspirated four instead of a force-fed engine…
Whatever the future holds for this nameplate, there’s plenty of interest for a small roadster with a little bit more punch than Mazda offers in the MX-5 Miata. The Sketch Monkey, a.k.a. Marouane Bembli, brings the point home with a tasteful rendering of the S2k based on the ’99 – ’09 original.
Beautified with front fender-mounted turn signals, wider tires mounted on double-spoke wheels, bronze-painted brake calipers, quad exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and a rather interesting aerodynamic diffuser, the redesign doesn’t look half bad. Marouane deleted the door handles as well, and his design study also makes do without the third brake light and rear antenna.
It's not a bad rendering, but on the other hand, The Sketch Monkey doesn’t have a chance of convincing Honda that a new S2000 is worthy of their consideration. The Tokyo-based outfit pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of 2021 to focus on electrification and carbon neutrality, two goals that are incredibly costly for the Japanese company founded by Soichiro Honda.
Honda is currently relying on General Motors for its next-generation EVs, which includes the Chevrolet Blazer EV-twinned Prologue. Given time, Honda will invest billions over billions into EVs of its own. Considering that sports cars are selling worse than ever and that SUVs continue to reign supreme, there are extremely slim chances of an S2000 comeback.
Whatever the future holds for this nameplate, there’s plenty of interest for a small roadster with a little bit more punch than Mazda offers in the MX-5 Miata. The Sketch Monkey, a.k.a. Marouane Bembli, brings the point home with a tasteful rendering of the S2k based on the ’99 – ’09 original.
Beautified with front fender-mounted turn signals, wider tires mounted on double-spoke wheels, bronze-painted brake calipers, quad exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and a rather interesting aerodynamic diffuser, the redesign doesn’t look half bad. Marouane deleted the door handles as well, and his design study also makes do without the third brake light and rear antenna.
It's not a bad rendering, but on the other hand, The Sketch Monkey doesn’t have a chance of convincing Honda that a new S2000 is worthy of their consideration. The Tokyo-based outfit pulled out of Formula 1 at the end of 2021 to focus on electrification and carbon neutrality, two goals that are incredibly costly for the Japanese company founded by Soichiro Honda.
Honda is currently relying on General Motors for its next-generation EVs, which includes the Chevrolet Blazer EV-twinned Prologue. Given time, Honda will invest billions over billions into EVs of its own. Considering that sports cars are selling worse than ever and that SUVs continue to reign supreme, there are extremely slim chances of an S2000 comeback.