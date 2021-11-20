Trek Drops 2022 Ghostrider Go! E-Bike – Inspired by “Superbike Motorcycle” Design

Folks, it would seem that most of our readers have heard, seen, or even touched a Trek bicycle in this lifetime. Since the mid-1970s, this team has been bent on being one of the leading cycling manufacturers in the world. Heck, nowadays, some of their machines cost more than some new cars.
The bike you'll be getting to know today isn't as expensive as a new car, nor is it some podium-placing e-bike either. Simply put, today, you'll be getting to know the Ghostrider Go! 5i, an e-bike from Trek that's meant to be nothing more than a speedy and reliable city-cruiser.
Now, the manufacturer's website states that Ghostrider "is inspired by the world's first 'superbike' motorcycle." However, what isn't specified is which one! A quick search on Google reveals the first superbike as being the 1969 Honda CB750. Others say it's the 1968 Honda CB750. I'm sure you can find a few other "world's first superbikes" if we keep searching. In reality, we don't know for sure which motorcycle was the inspiration for the Ghostrider. Nonetheless, here it is, so let's dive in.
frame and its construction. Here, Trek uses 6061-T6 aluminum with a hydroformed top tube and Flat Foot Technology, a specific geometry known for an upright and relaxed seating position giving the rider the ability to plant their feet on the ground at any moment.
Like any e-bike, the components that matter a whole lot are the motor and battery assembly. Like other Trek e-bikes, Bosch is seen on the Ghostrider too. A Bosch Performance Line mid-mounted motor running under 250 watts is the powerhouse for this trinket. What riders may enjoy is the 20 mph (32 kph) top speed this bike has. Best of all, it's software-controlled, so if you can figure out how to raise the limit, have fun but be safe and wear a helmet.
Feeding this motor is a PowerPack 400 with, you guessed it, 400 watts of power. How far you can ride with this setup depends on so many factors, it may be a bit difficult to gauge, but a Bosch Purion controller will show you all the details of your ride as you move along. One trick of this battery setup is that it allows you to replace a drained battery pack with a full one, potentially offering unlimited ride time.
Other secondary components like saddle, handlebar, and electric lights, are all aimed towards comfort and safety. Even riding this bike at night is something you can do right out of the box. Since I mentioned cushioning earlier, the saddle has a set of built-in springs to help soften some bumps and vibrations; classic city-cruiser style. Throw on some fenders, and your rides will also be cleaner.
How much is this bugger going to run you? Well, with all the trinkets that Trek has on the bike, and a 300 lb (136 kg) weight limit with a rider, bike (62 lbs / 28.18 kg), and cargo, you're looking at an MSRP of 3,059 USD (2,672 EUR at current exchange rates). Then again, this number is also affected by the dealership you get your bike through, so do shop around.
