It's a Dresser! No, It's a Gym! No, It's Both! The boitier for bike

Folks, the structure before you is known as the boitier for bike. What it is, on the other hand, is pretty self-explanatory. As you can see, it's a piece of furniture that is meant to house your stationary workout bike, with room for a few other things too.
The crew behind this invention is boîtier home, a fresh startup founded in 2021 out of New Orleans. There isn't much to say about the company as boitier for bike is their first and only product. In that case, let's explore what the boîtier can do for our lifestyles.
First, let's see what sort of classic furniture aptitudes the boîtier can fulfill. Overall, this piece of furniture is completed from cherry hardwood, all of which is hand-crafted. That alone may add on some dollars. Considering the setup does cost 1,600 USD (1,383 EUR at current exchange rates), part of it is because of the material and techniques used to create the structure. Wood veneer is also used, and so is antique brass as the handles. All of this yields the space needed to store your personal gym, but it also features a books shelf and a solid top on which potted plants can easily be placed.
bike would be sitting or simply access the cabinet doors if your workout doesn't call for a bicycle. Some customizable features such as which way the doors open or what sort of bike you may be running can be considered by boîtier home if you just let them know. As with most custom work, you may need to have a bit more cash on hand.
Inside the structure, the space is used for nothing more than your gym gear. So far, it appears that the manufacture includes towel hooks, but for other equipment, the available floor space should be more than enough for things like weights, shoes, gloves, and that yoga mat that's been getting clawed at by the cat.
When you're ready to use your bike, stand at the front of the slide-out, pull the drawer towards you, and hop on. The boîtier's construction offers an even and stable platform that won't move because of the effort you're exerting on your machine. When you're all done, wipe the sweat from your gear, push the drawer back into its place, and hop in the shower.
As time goes on, I'm sure that other startups may hit the market with similar utensils, or maybe they already have, and autoevolution just hasn't run across them yet. Nonetheless, if you're looking to clean up your living room gym, the boîtier is a neat little trinket to consider. In time, if you drop the healthy lifestyle, this piece of furniture can be easily transformed into a really cool wardrobe with a slide-out feature.
