These 3D-Printed Bike Saddles Are Guaranteed to Improve Your Riding Experience

One of the biggest advantages of this technology is that it lets you create any kind of structure you can envision, regardless of its complexity or unique design. And you can do it way faster than using conventional methods. So, without further ado, here are some of the best 3D printed bike saddles to consider, coming from major players in the industry.Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror
The S-Works Power saddle uses this technology to offer all-day comfort when riding your bike, and it has Specialized’s patented Body Geometry design that was lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.
You can get the saddle for $450, and you can choose between 143 and 155 mm (approximately 5.6 to 6 in). The 143 mm weighs 6.7 oz (190 g) and the 155 mm weighs 6.8 oz (194 g).Fizik Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00
Fizik created the saddle taking into account different bike geometries, riding positions, and styles. They were all tested both in the lab and on the road.
Weight-wise, the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 is lighter than Specialized’s aforementioned saddle. Fizik’s 139 mm (5.4 in) saddle weighs 168 g (5.9 oz), while the 146 mm (5.7 in) is just a few ounces heavier, at 171 g (6 oz).
In terms of price, the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 bike saddle is a bit more affordable than Specialized’s S-Works Power, setting you back $400.Bjorn Setka
Also available in two widths, 143 mm and 155 mm options, Bjorn claims the 143 mm version weighs only 135 grams (4.7 oz), making it the lightest 3D printed bike saddle in our lineup. It supports a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (264 lb).
Setka’s 3D printed padding was also produced by Carbon, with the front part of the pad being softer and the rear more rigid. Bjorn explains that it went with this design to relieve the load from soft tissues if a rider has an aggressive position in the saddle, while the rigid part is meant to provide stability during an uphill.
The lightest 3D printed pad saddle is priced at $420.
