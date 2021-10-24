autoevolution
These 3D-Printed Bike Saddles Are Guaranteed to Improve Your Riding Experience
The bike industry is just one of the many that have been transformed by the ingenuity and versatility of 3D printing. Manufacturers take advantage of the appealing freedom of this technology. From frames to smaller parts and bike gear such as helmets or lights, almost anything can be made using 3D printing, including ultralight and reliable saddles.

24 Oct 2021
One of the biggest advantages of this technology is that it lets you create any kind of structure you can envision, regardless of its complexity or unique design. And you can do it way faster than using conventional methods. So, without further ado, here are some of the best 3D printed bike saddles to consider, coming from major players in the industry.Specialized S-Works Power with Mirror
Specialized’s Mirror technology was introduced in 2019 and was called this way because of its ability to be a perfect reflection of the rider. It was developed by 3D printing from a liquid polymer to perfectly reflect the anatomy of the rider. According to Specialized, the process creates a honeycomb structure that allows infinite possibilities of tuning the material’s density, which is something you can’t do with foam.

The S-Works Power saddle uses this technology to offer all-day comfort when riding your bike, and it has Specialized’s patented Body Geometry design that was lab-tested to ensure blood flow to sensitive arteries.

You can get the saddle for $450, and you can choose between 143 and 155 mm (approximately 5.6 to 6 in). The 143 mm weighs 6.7 oz (190 g) and the 155 mm weighs 6.8 oz (194 g).Fizik Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00
One of the most famous brands on the market when it comes to bike saddles, Fizik has three versions available for its Antares Versus Evo. You can choose between Adaptive 00, Adaptive R1, and Adaptive R3, with the former being the priciest one. In addition, it features Adaptive 3D printed saddle padding, which was crafted by Carbon and its DLS (digital light synthesis) technology. The process uses digital ultraviolet light projection, programmable liquid resins, and oxygen-permeable optics, obtaining parts with great surface finish and mechanical properties.

Fizik created the saddle taking into account different bike geometries, riding positions, and styles. They were all tested both in the lab and on the road.

Weight-wise, the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 is lighter than Specialized’s aforementioned saddle. Fizik’s 139 mm (5.4 in) saddle weighs 168 g (5.9 oz), while the 146 mm (5.7 in) is just a few ounces heavier, at 171 g (6 oz).

In terms of price, the Antares Versus Evo Adaptive 00 bike saddle is a bit more affordable than Specialized’s S-Works Power, setting you back $400.Bjorn Setka
While 3D-printed saddles, in general, are lighter than conventional ones, if you really want to talk ultralight, then you’ve got to bring Bjorn’s Setka saddle into the conversation. With a name that means “net” in Russian, Setka is touted as the lightest 3D printed pad saddle, and its manufacturer may just be right.

Also available in two widths, 143 mm and 155 mm options, Bjorn claims the 143 mm version weighs only 135 grams (4.7 oz), making it the lightest 3D printed bike saddle in our lineup. It supports a maximum rider weight of 120 kg (264 lb).

Setka’s 3D printed padding was also produced by Carbon, with the front part of the pad being softer and the rear more rigid. Bjorn explains that it went with this design to relieve the load from soft tissues if a rider has an aggressive position in the saddle, while the rigid part is meant to provide stability during an uphill.

The lightest 3D printed pad saddle is priced at $420.
