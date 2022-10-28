Travis Barker Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With His Chevy K5 Blazer and Buick GNX

The Kardashian-Jenner family loves huge, themed parties and Halloween is among them. Since the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is married to Kourtney, his Halloween spirit also covers his rides, his Chevrolet K5 Blazer and Buick GNX.
Halloween may be just a few days away, but celebrities usually start celebrating it much earlier. They throw and attend more than just one single party, and Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, are already in the Halloween spirit.
Travis is using some of his cars for it and they look Halloween-appropriate: his very orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer and his dark 1987 Buick GNX.
He shared glimpses on his Instagram Stories over the last few days, including a shot of his K5 Blazer with a skeleton casually posted on the backseat of his vintage pickup.
Travis' car collection includes mostly classic cars, and the Chevrolet K5 Blazer is right at home. He purchased this one sometime early this year, taking delivery of it in early April. Not long after, it returned to the shop he got it from, Hogie Shines, for a few upgrades. The vintage ride comes with an orange exterior and orange plaid factory interior, which is just perfect for Halloween.
The other one, the 1987 Buick GNX is also incredibly fitted for the theme. Because it comes with a dark, black-on-black color scheme, with subtle orange tones thanks to its front market lights and signal lamps.
The vehicle was a gift from his wife for his 41st birthday and he previously called it his "dream car." It's also his favorite, preferring it over many brands, including Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Last year for Halloween, the power couple used a pink Cadillac De Ville for their costume, as they channeled the 1993 movie True Romance, which uses a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado. And given Travis’ collection of Cadillacs, we might see another one for this year’s Halloween, too.
Travis is using some of his cars for it and they look Halloween-appropriate: his very orange Chevrolet K5 Blazer and his dark 1987 Buick GNX.
He shared glimpses on his Instagram Stories over the last few days, including a shot of his K5 Blazer with a skeleton casually posted on the backseat of his vintage pickup.
Travis' car collection includes mostly classic cars, and the Chevrolet K5 Blazer is right at home. He purchased this one sometime early this year, taking delivery of it in early April. Not long after, it returned to the shop he got it from, Hogie Shines, for a few upgrades. The vintage ride comes with an orange exterior and orange plaid factory interior, which is just perfect for Halloween.
The other one, the 1987 Buick GNX is also incredibly fitted for the theme. Because it comes with a dark, black-on-black color scheme, with subtle orange tones thanks to its front market lights and signal lamps.
The vehicle was a gift from his wife for his 41st birthday and he previously called it his "dream car." It's also his favorite, preferring it over many brands, including Ferraris and Lamborghinis.
Last year for Halloween, the power couple used a pink Cadillac De Ville for their costume, as they channeled the 1993 movie True Romance, which uses a pink 1974 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado. And given Travis’ collection of Cadillacs, we might see another one for this year’s Halloween, too.