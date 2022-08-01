Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Have His & Hers G-Wagens, Her Parking Is Not Good

The Kardashian family is notorious for their love for expensive, powerful cars, and Kourtney Kardashian is no exception. In fact, she also married a gearhead and now they can match their cars, like their two G-Wagens.
A new picture shared on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Stories over the weekend shows that she and Travis Barker took out their off-roaders, because they sometimes can’t travel in just one car when going out. On this occasion, she showed everyone that their G-Wagens match, both sporting black exteriors and red calipers.
Travis Barker’s model is a Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4², which is a factory-built off-roader with a black-on-black color scheme, perfect to highlight his punk-rock status. When it comes to Kourtney’s, hers is a Mercedes-AMG G 63. She recently got a full Satin Black wrap, with chrome delete, and a ceramic coat, plus a wheels powder coat from Premium Auto Styling. She captioned the picture: “Mom and Dad.”
The couple, who got married this year in May, do not share any children as of the moment of publication. But on the Kardashian show, the two have expressed their wish to have a baby, admitting they’re doing IVF.
So, is this their way of revealing they’re expecting a baby together? This sounds very unlikely, but you’d never know with them.
Despite the caption and the matching G-Wagens, fans couldn’t miss the fact that Kourtney's car was slightly positioned over blue diagonal lines and called her out for her atrocious parking. It’s also a possibility the two just stopped to take a picture and didn’t leave the vehicle there.
Travis might have heard about the online backlash, because, hours later, he also shared a picture of a green sign writing: “Reserved parking for Oliver’s, Montecito, vehicles towed.” It’s unclear whether that’s where they were when Kourtney snapped the picture of their two off-roaders, though. You can check both pictures in our gallery and let us know in the comments below which you like best, Travis' or Kourtney's.
