Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Surprise Everyone by Taking a Commercial Flight

Kourtney Kardashian is known for enjoying being all-natural and showing awareness of her carbon footprint and global warming concerns by posting on her personal Instagram account. However, she is now taking action to prove it's not just a facade.
Over the years, she has been getting criticized for her posts by her followers. They called her out for her abundant use of private jets, luxurious travels, and overall lavish lifestyle. Another point of contention was her over-the-top wedding with the rockstar drummer, Travis Barker. Perhaps prompted by her fans, Kourtney appears to be trying to change her lifestyle, something very different from her family’s habits.
It seems like Kourtney and her husband are taking actions aimed at lowering their carbon footprint. A sign pointing at this change is the fact that they were spotted by TMZ taking a commercial flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, the closest airport to their house in Idaho. The Kardashian children were not exempt from this average person’s approach to air travel. Both their daughter Penelope and Kim’s daughter, North, were on the plane. The whole event was kept low-profile, with the two celebrities avoiding making their presence known.
This action of theirs comes as a surprise, considering the couple was receiving backlash for polluting the world by using their private jets for all their mundane activities. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are very famous for their luxurious possessions, such as cars and jets, along with the multiple properties they own. Just recently, Kylie and Travis Scott posted their two separate private planes, definitely not seeming to care about the carbon footprint and its impact on the environment.
Judging by their actions, it might look like Kourtney is the bigger sister, not only by age but also by how her actions speak for herself. She is not only teaching her kids about the impact that planes have on the world but especially about the damage caused by private jets. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have her sister Kylie, who took a 15-minute flight just to dodge LA traffic. Hopefully, this was not only an incident, and more celebrities will join them in setting an example for both millionaires and the average Joe.
