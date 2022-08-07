Kim Kardashian Paid $73,000 to Wrap Her Lamborghini Urus in Fuzzy Underwear

Perhaps one of the most talked-about celebrity moments from the summer of ‘21 was the unveiling of the new line of SKIMS homewear, done via a new Lamborghini Urus wrapped in white boucle fabric inside and out. That was a very costly stunt, it has emerged.
Kim Kardashian is a rare breed of celebrity, the kind that can promote (to the point of selling out) a product with a single line dropped on social media. Yet for a new line of homewear of her SKIMS collection, which started out as an underwear brand, she dug deep into her pockets and devised what could be called a marketing campaign. It started (and ended) with the unveiling of the Lamb-Bo.
That was the name she gave to the Lamborghini Urus wrapped inside and out in the same kind of white boucle fabric that was used for her products. Basically, she wrapped an SUV in fuzzy underwear. And it was not cheap, according to a new “study” by a UK insurance company, cited by The Sun: the Lamb-Bo cost approximately $73,000 (£60,270) to wrap, for which reason it sits at the top of the list of most expensive celebrity wraps.
Kim also takes the second spot, for the custom pain job and trim on her Mercedes-Benz Maybach, which the same source estimates to have cost her $21,300 (£17,590). The rest of the top five is taken up by her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The other modifications were dirt-chip compared to the Lambo-Bo.
Even assuming that figure is not entirely accurate (we’re being generous here), it still emphasizes a very good point: Kim paid a lot of money for a custom wrap that was useless, wasteful and ridiculously ugly. It rendered the Urus useless because it was no longer drivable, it was not practical even if she could have still driven the car, and perhaps worst of all, it was not necessary, since her product would have sold out just as fast without this stunt. This almost makes the $100,000 she paid for a custom shade of gray on her favorite three cars seem… reasonable.
So file this under “ridiculous amounts of money rich people pay for ridiculous stuff.”
