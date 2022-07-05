S Is Now for Sustainability and Lamborghini Proves It at the 2022 Super Trofeo Europe

Which until not long ago seemed an uninteresting topic for the automotive industry, sustainability is currently on the work list of most car manufacturers, in their attempt to integrate into nature rather than destroy it.
In 2021, Lamborghini decided to adopt a new vision in terms of impact on the environment, launching the project called "Direzione Cor Tauri", a green plan designed to change the entire way the brand operates. With imperative goals on the list, such as the development of internal combustion engines, hybrid transition by the end of 2024 and the first full-electric Lamborghini in the second half of the decade, Lamborghini Squadra Corse held the first sustainable Super Trophy Europe event, in Misano, this weekend.
Based on the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle principle, the event revolved around the word organic, using small amounts of plastic and paper, encouraging local products, recovering food for charitable causes and making conscious use of energy for greater efficiency. The proving facts of this event endowed Lamborghini with the ISO 20121 recognition, offered by TÜV Italia, which certifies that an event took place based on the principles of social, economic and environmental sustainability.
This is not the first certificate obtained by the Italian company, as in 2009, Lamborghini was the first automotive company to obtain the EMAS (i.e., the European Management and Audit Scheme developed by the European Commission) environmental certification, followed by the 5001 ISO certification în 2011 – a voluntary standard for designing, implementing and maintaining an energy management system.
In 2012, Lamborghini signed a deal with the Italian Ministry of Environmental Protection, as a promise to enhance the environmental sustainability of its products, and in 2013, the Italian company received the UNI EN ISO 14064, a carbon footprint certification for its innovation in analyzing and measuring the carbon released during the production of carbon fiber parts.
Over time, Lamborghini has taken various measures to protect the environment and has focused on the efficient use of natural resources such as: planting 10,000 oak trees that absorbed 330 tons of CO2 in ten years, setting up a 14,600 sq. m. (157,153 sq. feet) photovoltaic plant so 2,000 tons of CO2 to be reduced, 56% waste materials recovered in 2020, and a district heating plant that supplies 2,500,000 kWh of thermal energy every year.
Based on the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle principle, the event revolved around the word organic, using small amounts of plastic and paper, encouraging local products, recovering food for charitable causes and making conscious use of energy for greater efficiency. The proving facts of this event endowed Lamborghini with the ISO 20121 recognition, offered by TÜV Italia, which certifies that an event took place based on the principles of social, economic and environmental sustainability.
This is not the first certificate obtained by the Italian company, as in 2009, Lamborghini was the first automotive company to obtain the EMAS (i.e., the European Management and Audit Scheme developed by the European Commission) environmental certification, followed by the 5001 ISO certification în 2011 – a voluntary standard for designing, implementing and maintaining an energy management system.
In 2012, Lamborghini signed a deal with the Italian Ministry of Environmental Protection, as a promise to enhance the environmental sustainability of its products, and in 2013, the Italian company received the UNI EN ISO 14064, a carbon footprint certification for its innovation in analyzing and measuring the carbon released during the production of carbon fiber parts.
Over time, Lamborghini has taken various measures to protect the environment and has focused on the efficient use of natural resources such as: planting 10,000 oak trees that absorbed 330 tons of CO2 in ten years, setting up a 14,600 sq. m. (157,153 sq. feet) photovoltaic plant so 2,000 tons of CO2 to be reduced, 56% waste materials recovered in 2020, and a district heating plant that supplies 2,500,000 kWh of thermal energy every year.