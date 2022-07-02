Get Your Dollar Bills Ready, As Lamborghini Urus Strips for the Camera in Time-Lapse Video

Do you have a thing for the Lamborghini Urus? Well, we cannot blame you if you do, as it is the closest thing to a high-riding supercar that money can buy – just don’t let the Aston Martin DBX707 know that, nor the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue.
Nonetheless, if it is the kind of ride to get your heart racing, then you haven’t come to the right place, as you are about to witness one being stripped to the bone – literally. The gray example depicted on video down below had a little over 5,000 miles (8,000+ km) under its belt when the disassembling began, and it gave its life in order for other copies of the Urus to live their lives longer.
You may be wondering what led to this process, and the answer is a crash. By the looks of it, the damages were not that significant, as it appeared to be salvageable, albeit at a cost. Thus, for its new and final owner, it was likely more cost-effective to strip it down and sell the parts online.
And since we don’t get to see a Urus being stripped down for parts that often, they recorded the whole process, sharing the time-lapse video with their social media followers. One thing that should change hands in no time is the engine, assuming that it hasn’t been affected in the accident.
The 4.0-liter V8, with twin turbocharging, can make its way under the hood of various vehicles, mated to the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Rocketing the stock Urus to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds and up to 190 mph (306 kph), the power unit is good for 641 hp (650 ps / 486 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. So, how much would you be willing to blow on the said lump?
