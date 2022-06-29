Tesla Superchargers Apparently Lose TUV Certification in Germany

One of Tesla’s most significant competitive advantages is the Supercharging network. Thanks to it, the company showed electric cars could try to challenge combustion-engined vehicles on long journeys. However, it seems Tesla is not taking proper care of this asset. Apart from lacking certification in some spots in Portugal, it seems the Superchargers are facing a similar issue in Germany: the TÜV Rheinland certification is now covered with red tape in at least two places.
According to a Reddit thread, all the Superchargers in Luterberg and Nossen now have the red tape covering the certification. An undisclosed Supercharging location in Poland also has the TÜV certification hidden by red tape. They still work, unlike what is happening in Portugal. Whatever is going on in Germany and Poland, it did not prevent the stalls from charging Tesla EVs. Despite that, there must be some implications that we are still trying to understand.
In the thread, some people argued that the TÜV certification must relate to safety. However, if that were really the case, the Superchargers would probably have been deactivated. This is why people bet it has more to do with quality control.
We tried contacting TÜV on June 28 to understand if the red tape is something official or some sort of prank. If it was something TÜV did, we asked about the practical implications that taping up the certification on the stalls could have. The German inspection company did not get back to us until now. We’d ask Tesla about that if it had a working press department or any executive willing to talk to the press, which it doesn’t have.
If you live in Europe and have seen any other Superchargers with covered TÜV certification, please let us know where that was. If you happen to know who did this to the stalls and what that represents to Tesla customers, we are also willing to learn more about it. Unfortunately, it seems we will not get answers from the parties involved.
