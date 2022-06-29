Tesla Superchargers Apparently Lose TUV Certification in Germany

One of Tesla’s most significant competitive advantages is the Supercharging network. Thanks to it, the company showed electric cars could try to challenge combustion-engined vehicles on long journeys. However, it seems Tesla is not taking proper care of this asset. Apart from lacking certification in some spots in Portugal, it seems the Superchargers are facing a similar issue in Germany: the TÜV Rheinland certification is now covered with red tape in at least two places.

22 photos