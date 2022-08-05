Elon Musk Is Not Building a Private Airport in Austin: “It Would Be Silly”

Elon Musk has a lot of plans, but building a private airport in Austin, Texas, is not among them. The CEO has taken to Twitter to deny a recent report that he was looking into that.
Musk may have backed out of the deal to buy Twitter, but the platform remains his go-to place for setting the record straight, mocking the competition, sharing memes, and engaging with his supporters. So it was probably only a matter of time before he addressed a report that had spun out of control.
The report was that, in order to facilitate business meetings for Tesla, The Boring Company, and SpaceX, Musk was working on a plan to build a private airport in Austin, Texas. MySanAntonio claimed that “conceptual plans” were being discussed and locations analyzed because all three companies own enough land in the area for the new construction. The same report also noted that Musk would replace his 2015 Gulfstream G650 with a “top-of-the-line upgraded” Gulfstream next year.
No word about the private jet upgrade, but Musk is definitely not building an airport. “Not true,” he writes on Twitter. “Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!”
As these things go, the initial report had spun several other stories, each with more flourishes than the previous one. What started out as a report about a logistic necessity that would cut down travel time and thus make for smoother scheduling soon became another story about yet another millionaire (the world’s richest man, no less) looking to build himself an airport so he could continue jet-hopping and killing the planet in the process.
Musk may be a lot of things, but, as he himself explained on several occasions, he is not your typical
millionaire billionaire. He doesn’t own a house, he couch-surfs with friends, he’s very stingy and makes a point of not consuming. The only luxury he allows himself is the private jet, but even that is a necessity for him because it cuts down time spent traveling and lets him spend his time more productively.
Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022