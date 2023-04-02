autoevolution

Top Five Racing Picks From EA's April Sale on Steam

• By:
For journalistic purposes, I'm obligated by an ethical code of professional conduct to let you know that the correct and full name of this timed Steam event is "Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale." Not to say they're tooting their own horn a bit too much, but having "awesome" in your title invites people to a round of snickering all on its own. But that aside, let's check out these discounts because they last only until April 13 and some of the titles are nothing to scoff at.
Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale 21 photos
Photo: Steam
Electronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April SaleElectronic Arts Awesome April Sale
F1 22
Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
The first item from the list is beloved by some... and not so much by many, with a Mixed 69% player review score, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to the much sought-after fun factor which varies from person to person.

Until you actually play F1 22 and feel how the rides handle, you can't get a one-size-fits-all read on this game. Plus, if you really don't like it, you can always ask for a refund as long as you meet Steam's requirements. Currently, it's 84% off at $9.59, down from 60 whole dollars.

F1 23 has been confirmed by EA, saying that it's going to be a "fresh start," and while no exact date was revealed, industry whispers mention something about a June or July release window, which of course is to be taken with a tablespoon of salt.

Grid Legends


Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
Developer Codemasters took a bold leap with Grid Legends when they attempted to build a story for a genre that's severely lacking in this department.

They wrote a fairly decent but cliche script where the reigning champ is "evil" just for the sake of on-screen conflict, and you, the "hero," have to take him down to teach him some down-to-earth humility for some reason.

It was a commendable approach that players could grow fondly of in future iterations if the story would only be a bit more mature and narratively complex, not a racing version of a classical fable where the good knight has to defeat the evil one.

Grid Legends got its final piece of DLC (downloadable content) back in late January, but if you just want the base game, it's now 80% off at $12, down from $60.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered


Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
Next, there's an odd bundle that has been featured before during EA sales, but apparently, the publisher likes to put Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville together with NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered in the hopes that people will go crazy seeing these two next to each other.

Spoiler alert, no one wants to play Plants vs. Zombies anymore, its 15 minutes of fame expired more than a decade ago.

Now here comes the kicker: Hot Pursuit is not discounted at all, sitting at its normal price of $30, but PvZ is $6, down from $40. This is why this bundle exists, trying to pull the wool over your eyes.

To that, I say, instead of buying it here, you're better off with EA's own subscription service, EA Play, and for 5 bucks a month, you get access to Hot Pursuit, as well as a bunch of other games.

Dirt Rally 2.0


Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
Dirt Rally 2.0 is one of the hardest games of its kind I have ever played. In the beginning, it was like learning another Souls game but with off-road wheels instead of medieval weapons.

It feels great, but it doesn't leave room for errors on your part during races, meaning you'll have to restart some events over and over again to learn from your mistakes.

With a Very Positive 87% player review score, this hard-to-master rally game from Codemasters is 75% off at $5, down from $20.

Dirt 5


Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
This last title from our list is again a mixed mess, so to speak. Some like its arcadey feel and overall fun factor, while others have mentioned problems with the game's physics engine, handling, progression system, and even graphics.

On the other hand, gaming journalists have praised it, giving it an overall review score on Metacritic of 79, spread across all platforms, including last-gen ones like the PS4 and Xbox One X.

It's now priced at almost 17 bucks, down from $54, but the good news is that you'll also find it on PC Game Pass if you're a subscriber.

Bonus Item


Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale
Photo: Steam
Before we part ways, I couldn't mention a certain remaster of one of my favorite games from the PS3 era, Burnout Paradise, discounted 75% at just $5.

I have to tell you, I don't care what review scores say about this one, I had an absolute blast punching through billboards at 150 mph with the Guns N'Roses soundtrack blasting off in the background.

Aside from this sale, EA has also been busy with restructuring, laying off 6% of its workforce. CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is doing this out of a "position of strength" and that their focus lies on games that align with their current strategy, thus moving away from "projects that do not contribute" in that sense, GamesIndustry.biz reported.
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale Steam sale F1 22 GRID Legends DIRT 5 dirt rally 2.0 Burnout Paradise
About the author: Codrin Spiridon
Codrin Spiridon profile photo

Codrin just loves American classics, from the 1940s and ‘50s, all the way to the muscle cars of the '60s and '70s. In his perfect world, we'll still see Hudsons and Road Runners roaming the streets for years to come (even in EV form, if that's what it takes to keep the aesthetic alive).
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories