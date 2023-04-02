Top Five Racing Picks From EA's April Sale on Steam

For journalistic purposes, I'm obligated by an ethical code of professional conduct to let you know that the correct and full name of this timed Steam event is "Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale." Not to say they're tooting their own horn a bit too much, but having "awesome" in your title invites people to a round of snickering all on its own. But that aside, let's check out these discounts because they last only until April 13 and some of the titles are nothing to scoff at.
F1 22
Until you actually play F1 22 and feel how the rides handle, you can't get a one-size-fits-all read on this game. Plus, if you really don't like it, you can always ask for a refund as long as you meet Steam's requirements. Currently, it's 84% off at $9.59, down from 60 whole dollars.
F1 23 has been confirmed by EA, saying that it's going to be a "fresh start," and while no exact date was revealed, industry whispers mention something about a June or July release window, which of course is to be taken with a tablespoon of salt.
story for a genre that's severely lacking in this department.
They wrote a fairly decent but cliche script where the reigning champ is "evil" just for the sake of on-screen conflict, and you, the "hero," have to take him down to teach him some down-to-earth humility for some reason.
It was a commendable approach that players could grow fondly of in future iterations if the story would only be a bit more mature and narratively complex, not a racing version of a classical fable where the good knight has to defeat the evil one.
Grid Legends got its final piece of DLC (downloadable content) back in late January, but if you just want the base game, it's now 80% off at $12, down from $60.
Spoiler alert, no one wants to play Plants vs. Zombies anymore, its 15 minutes of fame expired more than a decade ago.
Now here comes the kicker: Hot Pursuit is not discounted at all, sitting at its normal price of $30, but PvZ is $6, down from $40. This is why this bundle exists, trying to pull the wool over your eyes.
To that, I say, instead of buying it here, you're better off with EA's own subscription service, EA Play, and for 5 bucks a month, you get access to Hot Pursuit, as well as a bunch of other games.
off-road wheels instead of medieval weapons.
It feels great, but it doesn't leave room for errors on your part during races, meaning you'll have to restart some events over and over again to learn from your mistakes.
With a Very Positive 87% player review score, this hard-to-master rally game from Codemasters is 75% off at $5, down from $20.
fun factor, while others have mentioned problems with the game's physics engine, handling, progression system, and even graphics.
On the other hand, gaming journalists have praised it, giving it an overall review score on Metacritic of 79, spread across all platforms, including last-gen ones like the PS4 and Xbox One X.
It's now priced at almost 17 bucks, down from $54, but the good news is that you'll also find it on PC Game Pass if you're a subscriber.
discounted 75% at just $5.
I have to tell you, I don't care what review scores say about this one, I had an absolute blast punching through billboards at 150 mph with the Guns N'Roses soundtrack blasting off in the background.
Aside from this sale, EA has also been busy with restructuring, laying off 6% of its workforce. CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is doing this out of a "position of strength" and that their focus lies on games that align with their current strategy, thus moving away from "projects that do not contribute" in that sense, GamesIndustry.biz reported.
Grid Legends
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
Dirt Rally 2.0
Dirt 5
Bonus Item
Aside from this sale, EA has also been busy with restructuring, laying off 6% of its workforce. CEO Andrew Wilson said the company is doing this out of a "position of strength" and that their focus lies on games that align with their current strategy, thus moving away from "projects that do not contribute" in that sense, GamesIndustry.biz reported.