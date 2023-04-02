Top Five Racing Picks From EA's April Sale on Steam

For journalistic purposes, I'm obligated by an ethical code of professional conduct to let you know that the correct and full name of this timed Steam event is "Electronic Arts Awesome April Sale." Not to say they're tooting their own horn a bit too much, but having "awesome" in your title invites people to a round of snickering all on its own. But that aside, let's check out these discounts because they last only until April 13 and some of the titles are nothing to scoff at.

21 photos Photo: Steam