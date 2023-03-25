Does AI Writing in Gaming Finally Mean We'll Get Good Stories in Racing Games?

It's no classified governmental secret that racing games aren't what you would call heartwrenching when it comes to scripts and dialogue. Sometimes, lines between NPCs (non-playable characters) and your character range from borderline awful to extremely cringy. Technically-inclined experiences like F1 22 and Gran Turismo 7, which don't rest on the shoulders of storytelling, are somewhat safe from these tropes, but others like NFS Unbound sometimes have the most awkward lines, just to show the younger audience they're still 'cool.'

13 photos Photo: Unreal Engine