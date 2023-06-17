This Van Conversion Can Work as a Mobile Home, Boasts Hidden Shower and Is Winter-Proof

There's an inherent magic to exploring new places, and the nomad lifestyle is one of the best ways to do that. To some people, it offers a freedom they would otherwise not be able to feel, as there's no need to stress about finding accommodation.
And the best thing about life on the road in a van conversion is that you can stay just about anywhere if you have some off-grid capability. It lets you connect with the surrounding nature and almost forget about the busy, polluted, concrete-filled city life.
That rings especially true when you consider just how versatile such builds are. Everyone can mix and match, creating a unique design that fits their preferences. In this case, the entire interior aesthetic is focused around wood, a natural material that's been a staple of human constructions for many years.
And the color palette is reasonably light, making the small space available feel open, roomy, and warm. On top of that, a couple of windows allow natural light to permeate into this van conversion, giving it a cozy feeling. Last but not least, it's also beautifully decorated, making it feel like an actual home. This is a choice for anyone looking to live full-time in a van conversion, but it's also nice to have for those who just take week-long road trips.
This particular van conversion is a DIY build, designed with full-time living in mind and based on a Mercedes Sprinter. As a result, it was not cheap, with the final price adding up to a considerable sum of $60,000.
Power is also a non-issue as there are 400W worth of solar panels on top that go through a 3,000W inverter. And they're complemented by redundancies like two alternator chargers and a shore power connection to juice up the 300Ah battery bank. The last touch of practicality is the Starlink internet connection, which is a must-have in the modern world, as even if you don't need it for entertainment, making money on the road often requires internet access.
But that's enough talk about aesthetics and capabilities, so let's look inside and check out how the space has been utilized. As usual, the kitchen is the first area you get to once the sliding door opens. And in this case, it's more than generous and relatively well-equipped to boot. It's also highly practical, with the induction stovetop mounted just above the fridge and flanked by the sink.
This creates a fantastically optimized workspace, especially when considering there are countertops not only extending from the sink but also on the wall opposite the stove. And everything is neatly packed in its own designated place thanks to the walls being covered end-to-end in storage cabinets, creating an impressive amount of space to store everything.
A bit further forward is the driver's cabin, which is the usual swiveling captain's chair setup. There's also the customary overhead storage compartment and a curtain that helps keep the sun out and stabilize temperatures when the sun is shining.
The next area is the living room, which has to double as an impromptu office and a dinette. That's achieved through a simple swivel mount for a table complemented by decorations, a bit of storage, and a mirror. However, that's the usual setup for most vans since there's not enough space to separate everything.
The fascinating bit of design here is that everything is connected, with each piece of furniture glowing into the next. The L-shaped couch that defines the living room is mounted up against both the kitchen counters and the bed, creating a weird yet intriguing cohesion to the build.
Overall, this is an exciting build that can allow living in the van full-time. It's also cozy and welcoming, making the experience feel less claustrophobic despite the limited space, so it can serve as a blueprint for potential nomads looking to try van life.
But spending a pretty penny converting a van has its perks, which in this case are plenty of amenities that make it off-grid capable, regardless of the temperature. For example, the 30-gallon (114-liter) freshwater tank is mounted inside to prevent it from freezing, there's a 4.5-gallon (17-liter) tank water heater, and a redundant 6-gallon (22.7-liter) waste water tank is mounted under the sink in case the one outside freezes. This is about enough to allow two people to go off-grid for over a week without having to worry.
There are also plenty of lower storage cabinets, although not all of them are usable. However, that's a good thing, as one of the countertop-covered cabinets hides the bathroom. And unlike what's available in most van builds, this one has a shower, which is an incredibly nice piece of kit. Other than that, the bathroom space only consists of a composting toilet, a shower tray, and a removable curtain. On top of that, there's also an outdoor shower hookup for warm days out in a remote camping spot.
From this couch, you can climb into the bed, which is elevated in order to create the garage space where the water tank, electronics, and adventure gear can be stored. Otherwise, this is a fairly simple area that can feel a bit cramped due to the overhead storage that extends over the bed. However, it's flanked on three sides by windows that let some light in and make it seem more spacious, and it has a fan mounted above for some added comfort.
