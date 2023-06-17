2024 Lexus GX vs. G-Class, Defender, and Escalade, a Clash of Tough 4x4 Titans

After a long line of Toyota introductions, which culminated with the arrival of the mind-blowing 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck destined to clash with the Ranger Raptor and Colorado ZR2 Bison in 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid TRD Pro format, it was only logical that the Lexus premium division should take over its rightful place on the red carpet and under the spotlight.
So, they started in Europe with the preamble – their smallest crossover SUV to date, the 2024 Lexus LBX. That model is twinned with the Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid – and it is not the only recent rebadge case. Over across the big pond – aka the Atlantic Ocean – the premium Japanese automaker featured a stunning double ensemble by presenting the 2024 TX and 2024 GX on the same day. The first-ever 2024 Lexus TX family-oriented three-row SUV and the third-gen 2024 Lexus GX rugged off-roader both look fearless - but should they really be?
As far as the TX is concerned, its biggest foe might not be all the other three-row family-oriented mid-size crossovers from rivals, but rather its Indiana sibling – the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Luckily, Lexus was wise to give the TX its own personality, at least when seen from the front and rear – not from the side or the cockpit. It also has a tad more power than its Toyota counterpart when using the same powertrain options plus a plug-in hybrid flagship, the TX 550h+ variation.
But we are not here to discuss the trials and tribulations of badge engineering. Instead, we need to focus on the third-generation Lexus GX rugged SUV. This model has been around for over two decades and shows no signs of fatigue now that Lexus fans and specialists worldwide have unanimously approved it. Currently, there is only one powertrain to discuss, the GX 550, and there is also no sign of V8 oomph. That's the bad news – the good one is that the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 has 349 hp, 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of torque, and when hooked to a ten-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission and full-time 4WD allows for a towing capacity ranging between 6,780 lbs. (3,075 kg) and 8,000 lbs. (3,629 kg), depending on trim, plus some excellent approach/breakover/departure angles.
One natural foe is the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as they are comparable in size (4,950 mm or 194.9 in. for GX, up to 4,817 mm or 189.6 inches for Gs), feature a rugged boxy styling that's charming to some and poisonous to others, plus both have legendary off-road capabilities enabled by their body-on-frame chassis setups. Another natural trait for these two is the hefty pricing format, which sees the G-Class SUV starting at no less than $140k in the United States. The owner gets the G 550 version for that kind of cash, as the AMG G 63 is even costlier with a starting MSRP of $179k. Anyway, the G 550 suffices for this quick comparison as it towers above the V6-powered GX 550 with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that's good for many additional ponies – 416 hp. Interestingly, the GX has a tad more torque with 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) than the mighty G550 and its 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) V8, so perhaps a drag race between the two would be more than balanced – both on tarmac and in an off-road environment.
Of course, one of the most significant advantages of the renowned G-Class is that one does not need to wait long before having one in front of the garage or on the driveway. In contrast, the 2024 GX does not even have a price list for its numerous trims available just yet. Oh well, the same can be said about the next foe, too, as the 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 is also up for grabs – and from a much lower quotation of just $60,600. Of course, we need not compare 2.0-liter P300 i4 apples with twin-turbo V6 GX 550 oranges, so let's upgrade the $67,900 Defender S to the 3.0-liter P400 i6 powertrain, which mixes MHEV technology with 395 horsepower for quick sprint times of 5.8 seconds to 60 mph (96 kph). That's not bad at all, right? And if you want even more oomph, the 5.0-liter Defender SE with 493 hp rocks a sensible $93k starting price if you do not want to go down the Defender V8 route with 518 hp from $111,500.
Frankly, if Lexus doesn't come out with a great pricing strategy, that Defender foe will be hard to beat, right? But what about some American competition? Well, the choice is quite complex – you could easily go down the route of the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL) for a storied foe, but the problem is that it's a unibody creation and will not keep up with the GX when the off-road going gets inherently tough. Meanwhile, the bigger Ram 1500 body-on-frame-based Jeep Wagoneer (WS) is too large, even without considering the L model with its extended wheelbase. So, that probably leaves us with just one usual suspect – the fifth-generation Caddy Escalade! So, which one is your choice – the GX 550, G 550, Defender 110 P400, or the mighty Escalade – which rocks its 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine like a walking advertisement of the 'no replacement for displacement' motto?
By the way, the latter have a direct connection with the all-new Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades, which are basically the counterparts of Toyota's new Trailhunter trim. Moving on, the design slapped on top of the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform shared with the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser, XK80 Sequoia, XK70 Tundra, and N400 Tacoma, as well as the J310 Lexus LX is more than appreciated for its simplicity, ruggedness, and tough modernism. Two-tone paint options are also a go on the model that is usually twinned with the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado across many international markets. Plus, the interior is also contemporary, with a digital instrument cluster and a giant infotainment touchscreen without actually throwing any snazzy and useless gizmos in the driver's face. However, it is only natural that the upcoming 2024 GX 550 faces an uphill battle against some of the toughest off-road-focused big SUVs available on the US market.
