All-New 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs Volvo S90 & Genesis G80 & Cadillac CT5

Sure, the W214 sixth generation 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will primarily go head-to-head with the usual German suspects, aka the upcoming (G60) eighth iteration of the BMW 5 Series and the bland C8 Audi A6. But what about the North American-focused alternatives?
Long story short, you could easily summarize the most important reveal of this spring from Mercedes-Benz, the W214 sixth-gen 2024 E-Class, as an executive sedan that sends out S-Class vibes from behind the squiggly or drippy (depending on your POV) headlights and three-pointed-star-studded taillights. However, we feel that the Internet detractors will be vastly outnumbered by the fans who think this is a positive development that makes it less prone to being mistaken for a C-Class or S-Class - at least until Mercedes facelifts the latter two with the same LED tricks in the rear.
Plus, the redesign might also be likable because the radiator grille is more prominent and smiling, the power ribcage lines on the hood are back, and even the lower part of the bumper plus the intakes were simplified. Meanwhile, the profile is a bit sportier thanks to Mercedes' designers abandoning the sloping one-piece shoulder line in favor of two separate and sharp muscle pieces next to each axle, and the wheel choice is always on point. Of course, the rear end is going to attract as much attention as the front headlight profile, and not necessarily for good reasons – the fake tailpipes are clearly nothing else but trim pieces, and the starry LEDs feel out of place because they're not connected to the outline of the taillight assembly.
As for the interior, the treatment is similar to the EQE. However, the integration is way better executed than with the predecessor, and the outline plus corners are more confident and inspiring. All in all, it's going to be controversial but also probably extremely popular. So, that makes it prone to attacks from the daring competition. And, aside from the usual Audi-BMW-Mercedes triumvirate, the new E-Class also needs to be wary of a trio of models that mostly have the North American region on their minds – the Volvo S90, Genesis G80, and the Cadillac CT5.
The Scandinavian executive sedan has been with us since 2016, and even after the facelift in 2020 is still starting to grow long in the tooth. No worries, if the EX90 is any indication, there will be an ES90 soon to take over with a posh EV lifestyle. Until then, Volvo says we should "embrace the new and control the journey in the refreshed Scandinavian luxury sedan way." It is also dubbed "elegant, intuitive, and responsive, (aka) the ultimate Scandinavian luxury sedan." We also think it's one of the best choices if safety is your utmost priority when searching for a new four-door business sedan.
In Europe, the E-Class is even available with a trio of plug-in hybrid options, up to 375 hp, but also with full electric assistance and up to 115 km (71 miles) for the base version. Moving on, the second alternative foe on our list is the Genesis G80 sedan from South Korea. Its brand name and parent company may not be as storied as Volvo or Mercedes, but at least the 2023 G80 presents itself as a nicely rounded rival with an MSRP starting from $50k. And, because they have something to prove, already the choices are sportier, thanks to a 2.5-liter turbo with 300 hp and RWD or AWD ($53,150) and the mighty 3.5-liter turbo with AWD and 375 ponies. Naturally, the latter version is also the most expensive, starting from an MSRP of $65,750!
Last but certainly not least comes the local menace – aka the Cadillac CT5. The successor to the beloved CTS series is even newer than the Genesis G80 as the Asian rival reached the second generation in 2020. In contrast, the American mid-size luxury car produced by General Motors was in its infancy during the 2020 model year. Interestingly, it is also the most affordable option from the lot, starting at 'just' $38,195 for the Luxury RWD model with the 2.0-liter turbo inline-four packing 237 horsepower or $47,590 for the Premium Luxury RWD with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and 335 ponies. To level the playing field with the E 350 and 450 4Matic, the Caddy CT5 AWD options start from $41,590 and $50,680, respectively. So, which of the four is your favorite?
Plus, the redesign might also be likable because the radiator grille is more prominent and smiling, the power ribcage lines on the hood are back, and even the lower part of the bumper plus the intakes were simplified. Meanwhile, the profile is a bit sportier thanks to Mercedes' designers abandoning the sloping one-piece shoulder line in favor of two separate and sharp muscle pieces next to each axle, and the wheel choice is always on point. Of course, the rear end is going to attract as much attention as the front headlight profile, and not necessarily for good reasons – the fake tailpipes are clearly nothing else but trim pieces, and the starry LEDs feel out of place because they're not connected to the outline of the taillight assembly.
As for the interior, the treatment is similar to the EQE. However, the integration is way better executed than with the predecessor, and the outline plus corners are more confident and inspiring. All in all, it's going to be controversial but also probably extremely popular. So, that makes it prone to attacks from the daring competition. And, aside from the usual Audi-BMW-Mercedes triumvirate, the new E-Class also needs to be wary of a trio of models that mostly have the North American region on their minds – the Volvo S90, Genesis G80, and the Cadillac CT5.
The Scandinavian executive sedan has been with us since 2016, and even after the facelift in 2020 is still starting to grow long in the tooth. No worries, if the EX90 is any indication, there will be an ES90 soon to take over with a posh EV lifestyle. Until then, Volvo says we should "embrace the new and control the journey in the refreshed Scandinavian luxury sedan way." It is also dubbed "elegant, intuitive, and responsive, (aka) the ultimate Scandinavian luxury sedan." We also think it's one of the best choices if safety is your utmost priority when searching for a new four-door business sedan.
The drawback is that, in the United States, only one powertrain is on offer, complete with just two trim levels. The Volvo S90 Plus costs at least $58,295, and securing the Ultimate means paying an additional $5,550. It has almost everything you need, including the B6 mild hybrid engine with 295 horsepower and AWD, which is enough to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.2 seconds and a 32 mpg (7.35 l/100 km) highway consumption figure. Alas, the E-Class already has more choice for America, the 2.0-liter four-pot MHEV E 350 4Matic with AWD and 255 hp plus the six-cylinder E 450 4Matic cranks out 375 ponies and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).
In Europe, the E-Class is even available with a trio of plug-in hybrid options, up to 375 hp, but also with full electric assistance and up to 115 km (71 miles) for the base version. Moving on, the second alternative foe on our list is the Genesis G80 sedan from South Korea. Its brand name and parent company may not be as storied as Volvo or Mercedes, but at least the 2023 G80 presents itself as a nicely rounded rival with an MSRP starting from $50k. And, because they have something to prove, already the choices are sportier, thanks to a 2.5-liter turbo with 300 hp and RWD or AWD ($53,150) and the mighty 3.5-liter turbo with AWD and 375 ponies. Naturally, the latter version is also the most expensive, starting from an MSRP of $65,750!
Last but certainly not least comes the local menace – aka the Cadillac CT5. The successor to the beloved CTS series is even newer than the Genesis G80 as the Asian rival reached the second generation in 2020. In contrast, the American mid-size luxury car produced by General Motors was in its infancy during the 2020 model year. Interestingly, it is also the most affordable option from the lot, starting at 'just' $38,195 for the Luxury RWD model with the 2.0-liter turbo inline-four packing 237 horsepower or $47,590 for the Premium Luxury RWD with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and 335 ponies. To level the playing field with the E 350 and 450 4Matic, the Caddy CT5 AWD options start from $41,590 and $50,680, respectively. So, which of the four is your favorite?