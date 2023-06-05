Today's Dose of Inspiration: Quadriplegic Man Designs and Builds Genius Camper Van

I'm convinced many of us take our good health for granted. Living in a mobile home might sound impossible if you have a severe disability. Today, I'd like to present an inspiring story that proves that even this challenge can be overcome with enough perseverance and determination. This couple, Lauren and Carla, embarked on their dream van life story in spite of Lauren being a C56 quadriplegic.

34 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Tiny House Giant Journey