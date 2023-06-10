This Camper Van Is a Cushy Off-Grid Adventure Rig With a Shower and Plenty of Storage

Camper vans are some of the most fascinating vehicles you can see on the road despite lacking supercars' glamour, drama, and panache. In fact, they sit at the complete opposite end of the spectrum, with the focus falling on function. They represent an interest in a simple life where people enjoy the small pleasures of exploring new places and feeling at one with nature.
And that's partly what makes them so appealing, as each one is unique, and it's thought-provoking to see how priorities shift depending on what they're meant for. While some of them are somewhat expensive, built by established companies, and can function as mobile homes, others are cheaply McGyver-ed adventure vehicles. But they are all tied together by the community of nomads who choose a life of travel and social enrichment.
This Ford Transit build sits between those two ends of the spectrum, as it's a DIY build, albeit one where the owner spared no expense. Everything is new and customized to the owner's specific needs, with every necessity being addressed. On top of that, special attention was paid to making this camper van off-grid-capable, as spending time on adventures far away from the chaotic city life is one of the best things about this kind of build.
And this aspect becomes more apparent throughout the project, especially as the owner confesses falling in love with the build and what it could end up meaning. And nowhere is this clearer than in the van's garage, as everything here is intended for adventure.
Minimal space is taken up by the 40-gallon (151.4-liter) freshwater tank, outdoor shower hookup, and the electric system with the 400Ah battery bank, 3,000W inverter, and alternator charger. And since the electric system is placed here, it's worth noting that this van also boasts a solar array up top, although the owner does not mention its capacity. Everything else serves as storage for adventure gear.
The inside is similarly designed, emphasizing functionality and simplicity rather than a homey aesthetic with intricate decorations. Most of the elements present are utilitarian, starting with the driver's compartment, which only features an overhead storage compartment and swivel seats. There's no separation with a walk-through or privacy curtain, as they weren't deemed necessary.
A bit further back on the driver-side wall, there's a bench seat with a swivel table and overhead storage for all the electronics, including a signal booster. And while this area is relatively barebones, it still serves a double purpose, able to be used both as a dinette and an impromptu office. And this is something worth noting as the one crucial aspect that makes extended trips possible is remote work.
Speaking of the dinette, that goes hand-in-hand with the kitchen, which covers the entire opposite wall. From the sliding door all the way to the bed at the back of the van, the wall is lined with cabinets covered by acres of countertop space. There's even a foldable piece of countertop, creating a tremendous amount of usable space.
Behind this office and dining area I mentioned earlier, there's probably the most essential yet luxurious feature of this van build. That would be the shower, something that's often missing from camper van conversions due to the limited space available. In this case, it's a fully waterproofed wet bath with just a shower head, a composting toilet, and an improvised clothesline.
This is just enough to be comfortable off-grid, but there is a caveat. The gray water tank here is separated from the one underneath the sink, relegated to the underside of the van, which means some power has to be wasted to keep it heated in cold climates.
Right up between the wet bath and the bed is a relatively large closet with some hanging space. This design choice creates ample storage within this camper van, but it has one big drawback - the wall opposite this closet is entirely occupied by the kitchen, leaving only a narrow corridor throughout the length of the van, which is not ideal as it makes the interior feel cramped.
Overall, this camper van conversion showcases how much can be packed into such a small space, provided the owner focuses on adventure rather than gizmos and gadgets. It’s an excellent blueprint for a potential nomad who's struggling to figure out how to pack all the essentials while still having a full shower and plenty of storage.
This Ford Transit build sits between those two ends of the spectrum, as it's a DIY build, albeit one where the owner spared no expense. Everything is new and customized to the owner's specific needs, with every necessity being addressed. On top of that, special attention was paid to making this camper van off-grid-capable, as spending time on adventures far away from the chaotic city life is one of the best things about this kind of build.
And this aspect becomes more apparent throughout the project, especially as the owner confesses falling in love with the build and what it could end up meaning. And nowhere is this clearer than in the van's garage, as everything here is intended for adventure.
Minimal space is taken up by the 40-gallon (151.4-liter) freshwater tank, outdoor shower hookup, and the electric system with the 400Ah battery bank, 3,000W inverter, and alternator charger. And since the electric system is placed here, it's worth noting that this van also boasts a solar array up top, although the owner does not mention its capacity. Everything else serves as storage for adventure gear.
The bed is also elevated pretty high, providing ample space for many outdoor toys, ranging from a gravel bike to kayaking gear. But things just get crazier as the owner shows more of the garage setup. There's outdoor cooking gear, backpacking items, a hammock, and even a rack where skis can be carried. On top of that, there's a decent amount of space left to be packed with even more adventure gear for any potential new hobbies that could roll around in the future.
The inside is similarly designed, emphasizing functionality and simplicity rather than a homey aesthetic with intricate decorations. Most of the elements present are utilitarian, starting with the driver's compartment, which only features an overhead storage compartment and swivel seats. There's no separation with a walk-through or privacy curtain, as they weren't deemed necessary.
A bit further back on the driver-side wall, there's a bench seat with a swivel table and overhead storage for all the electronics, including a signal booster. And while this area is relatively barebones, it still serves a double purpose, able to be used both as a dinette and an impromptu office. And this is something worth noting as the one crucial aspect that makes extended trips possible is remote work.
Speaking of the dinette, that goes hand-in-hand with the kitchen, which covers the entire opposite wall. From the sliding door all the way to the bed at the back of the van, the wall is lined with cabinets covered by acres of countertop space. There's even a foldable piece of countertop, creating a tremendous amount of usable space.
And it’s almost entirely empty, with all utilities neatly stored in the lower cabinets and overhead cupboards. The only two features that take up some space are the one-burner induction cooktop and a small sink, which is awkwardly situated next to the bed and features a filtration system to provide drinking water.
Behind this office and dining area I mentioned earlier, there's probably the most essential yet luxurious feature of this van build. That would be the shower, something that's often missing from camper van conversions due to the limited space available. In this case, it's a fully waterproofed wet bath with just a shower head, a composting toilet, and an improvised clothesline.
This is just enough to be comfortable off-grid, but there is a caveat. The gray water tank here is separated from the one underneath the sink, relegated to the underside of the van, which means some power has to be wasted to keep it heated in cold climates.
Right up between the wet bath and the bed is a relatively large closet with some hanging space. This design choice creates ample storage within this camper van, but it has one big drawback - the wall opposite this closet is entirely occupied by the kitchen, leaving only a narrow corridor throughout the length of the van, which is not ideal as it makes the interior feel cramped.
But that's the kind of trade-off one must make when choosing how to design a camper van. So, let's move on to the bedroom, which is, again, simple, only meant to serve as a place to sleep after a day out adventuring. The only features here are some storage nets and controls for the fans and lights, adding comfort.
Overall, this camper van conversion showcases how much can be packed into such a small space, provided the owner focuses on adventure rather than gizmos and gadgets. It’s an excellent blueprint for a potential nomad who's struggling to figure out how to pack all the essentials while still having a full shower and plenty of storage.