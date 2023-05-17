This Might Be One of the Most Beautifully-Crafted Wooden Tiny Homes

Tiny living is mostly about functionality and mobility. Yet, this shouldn't mean purely aesthetic elements are set aside. Even an apparently simple, cabin-like tiny house made of wood can turn out to be an architectural work of art. Unexpected elements and an overall elegant style add a unique touch to the French Escapade tiny house.
Few tiny house builders can match Baluchon's artistry when it comes to dwellings that are made entirely of wood. This European brand has earned a reputation for delivering some of the most beautifully-crafted homes in the industry, which stand out not only through clever configurations but also thanks to the intricate architecture. Completed in 2016, Escapade is one of the first Baluchon homes that perfectly incorporated the brand's signature elements.
At first glance, Escapade would seem like a rather modest tiny house – it's only big enough for one or two people, it's rustic, and it doesn't hide any high-tech features or glamorous luxuries. Still, if you look carefully, you'd soon marvel at the understated elegance that makes it surprisingly contemporary.
Instead of a conventional front door, Escapade flaunts a discrete side door with an adorable, ultra-tiny porch. The porch isn't big enough for lounging in the open air. Still, at least it provides shelter against the elements for anyone visiting the home before they enter.
The living area is strategically placed in this part of the house, taking full advantage of the luminosity and the views. Someone who is accustomed to American-style tiny houses, where large sofas often double as an extra bed, might be surprised to see such a small living area with a miniature sofa.
This is more like a cozy relaxation nook than a living room, and the atypical separating wall creates even more privacy. While most modern tiny homes aim to open up the space as much as possible, Escapade reveals a cocoon-like living area separated from the rest of the house yet connected to the outdoors.
In the evening, with all the lights on, Escapade looks even more spectacular. In addition to the elegant vertical windows, it flaunts four consecutive windows at the rooftop level. This feature helps the loft area stay just as bright and airy as the main floor.
This tiny house boasts remarkable woodwork throughout, masterfully blending different textures, shapes, and natural shades. Massive-looking cabinets blend with the staircase that leads to the bedroom, giving the impression of a monolithic shape. The darker shade of the steps adds depth. Although it might seem too heavy for such a small space, this piece of furniture adds more functionality to the home by providing abundant storage space.
The kitchen is equipped with all the basic appliances, keeping the area under the window uncluttered. This small area turns into a dining nook as if by magic, with the help of a folding table and two chairs. Again, every element is made of wood so that everything blends together harmoniously, making the interior feel more spacious.
A sliding door separates the kitchen from the bathroom, another surprisingly stylish space inside the Escapade tiny. Beautiful accents, such as the discrete lights and the custom-made shelves, add elegance to this compact but well-equipped bathroom with a full-size shower and an eco-friendly toilet.
Over the years, the French builder has proven its expertise through many more designs, each showcasing different approaches to tiny house configuration and style. Still, the Escapade will remain one of its emblematic models and a highly-inspirational creation for anyone. Rustic yet exquisitely crafted, this tiny house proves that timeless elegance can be achieved even without luxurious additions, only using natural materials.
At first glance, Escapade would seem like a rather modest tiny house – it's only big enough for one or two people, it's rustic, and it doesn't hide any high-tech features or glamorous luxuries. Still, if you look carefully, you'd soon marvel at the understated elegance that makes it surprisingly contemporary.
Instead of a conventional front door, Escapade flaunts a discrete side door with an adorable, ultra-tiny porch. The porch isn't big enough for lounging in the open air. Still, at least it provides shelter against the elements for anyone visiting the home before they enter.
Plus, it certainly adds a familiar touch that makes this house feel more like a traditional home. And that’s not all. Instead of a basic window, Escapade shows off three glass insertions on the same side. The vertical shape adds height, and the main function is to bring in more natural light while also offering lovely views for those inside.
The living area is strategically placed in this part of the house, taking full advantage of the luminosity and the views. Someone who is accustomed to American-style tiny houses, where large sofas often double as an extra bed, might be surprised to see such a small living area with a miniature sofa.
This is more like a cozy relaxation nook than a living room, and the atypical separating wall creates even more privacy. While most modern tiny homes aim to open up the space as much as possible, Escapade reveals a cocoon-like living area separated from the rest of the house yet connected to the outdoors.
In the evening, with all the lights on, Escapade looks even more spectacular. In addition to the elegant vertical windows, it flaunts four consecutive windows at the rooftop level. This feature helps the loft area stay just as bright and airy as the main floor.
All those windows, beautifully highlighted by the contrasting black frames, make up for the relatively small size of the bedroom. Escapade's loft bedroom is as minimalistic as it gets, including only a queen-size bed and a couple of lights. However, it looks beautiful, and this is mostly due to the carefully-added wooden elements, such as the minuscule railing.
This tiny house boasts remarkable woodwork throughout, masterfully blending different textures, shapes, and natural shades. Massive-looking cabinets blend with the staircase that leads to the bedroom, giving the impression of a monolithic shape. The darker shade of the steps adds depth. Although it might seem too heavy for such a small space, this piece of furniture adds more functionality to the home by providing abundant storage space.
The kitchen is equipped with all the basic appliances, keeping the area under the window uncluttered. This small area turns into a dining nook as if by magic, with the help of a folding table and two chairs. Again, every element is made of wood so that everything blends together harmoniously, making the interior feel more spacious.
A sliding door separates the kitchen from the bathroom, another surprisingly stylish space inside the Escapade tiny. Beautiful accents, such as the discrete lights and the custom-made shelves, add elegance to this compact but well-equipped bathroom with a full-size shower and an eco-friendly toilet.
Overall, the Escapade tiny house is no longer than 5.5 meters (18 feet), with a surface of just a little over 17 square meters (183 square feet). The fact that it incorporates so many practical amenities while also boasting beautiful architecture is a testament to the Baluchon team's expert craftsmanship. The abundant use of natural materials for the frame, cladding, and interior is matched by natural, sustainable options for insulation. Escapade is not just beautiful to look at but is perfectly fit for long-term living in all weather conditions.
Over the years, the French builder has proven its expertise through many more designs, each showcasing different approaches to tiny house configuration and style. Still, the Escapade will remain one of its emblematic models and a highly-inspirational creation for anyone. Rustic yet exquisitely crafted, this tiny house proves that timeless elegance can be achieved even without luxurious additions, only using natural materials.