Watch Out for This Cool $150K Flying Car Coming From Miami

While more than two Californian startups are competing against each other in the electric air taxi sector, a small company in Florida wants to bring eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) straight to individual owners. The future Doroni H1 promises to be more like a personal flying car than an alternative to commercial aircraft, making zero-emission transportation accessible for everyone.
Here's how AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) supporters picture the future of personal transportation – when you're ready to go to work, your electric flying car will be waiting for you in the garage. You'll fly it yourself to the destination, either alone or with a second passenger beside you. When you return, you'll simply recharge it and have it ready for the next day.
Only a few air mobility companies out there are focusing on this "personal jet" version of eVTOLs. Jetson is arguably the most famous after making waves with its one-seat aircraft. Still, a Miami-based company also aims for the same success level. Doroni Aerospace has been working on a new type of aircraft since 2016. The result is Doroni H1, described both as a flying car and a multi-rotorcraft.
Unlike larger eVTOLs for public transportation and other missions, the Doroni H1 is a simple two-seater for personal use. This means that it's small enough to fit inside a two-car garage, that it can be towed on a trailer, and that it can be easily and safely operated by non-professional pilots.
Future owners of this flying car will only need a basic piloting certification, obtained based on a driver's license and a pilot certificate for Light Sport Aircraft. It's also supposed to be accessible in terms of costs, with a price tag ranging between $135,000 and $150,000.
Although the Doroni H1 is already available for pre-order, with deliveries estimated to start by the end of next year, the Miami company is still perfecting the design. It recently hit an important milestone at its facility in Pompano Beach, where a prototype of the future flying car successfully completed a flight test. During a short test, the small aircraft managed to hover untethered (not connected to anything).
So far, Doroni has completed 23 flight tests with its future electric aircraft. Still, more tweaks are needed to increase aerodynamic efficiency and safety even more, according to Yaakov Werdiger, the company's Business Development Manager.
The Doroni H1 boasts two sets of wings, equipped with ducted fans, fly-by-wire control systems, and multiple safety features, including anti-collision sensors and an aircraft ballistic parachute. It only needs 20 minutes to get its battery level to 80% and can cover 60 miles (96 km) on a full charge.
If things go as planned, this private flying car made in Miami will hit the market in 2024.
