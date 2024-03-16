This Is Ohana, a Charming Tiny Home Perfect for the Lush Hawaiian Scenery

People living in tiny homes testify that they tend to spend more time outside, enjoying the natural surroundings, regardless of where their houses are located. Tiny homes on wheels are especially attractive in tropical climates such as Hawaii, where you live outside most of the year. With large windows and a beachy, relaxed vibe, the Ohana tiny home is perfect for anyone looking for a dwelling that would look right at home tucked into the lush Hawaiian scenery.
Inspired by the ocean and the elements, this tiny house on wheels boasts expansive glazing and an airy and bright interior that establishes a close connection to the outdoors, blurring the line between conventional dwelling and vacation haven.
The Ohana is the creation of Paradise Tiny Homes, a brother and sister-owned compact dwelling construction company with over 10 years of design and construction experience. They have a handful of semi-customizable models that you can choose from and add features from a long list of options.
The team, comprised of skilled architects, engineers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers, painters, and decorators, focuses on crafting tiny homes that perfectly fit the client's personality and lifestyle. Each of their creations is treated as a unique work of art, and it shows. What's more, besides using the best materials and equipment during the construction process, they also source the materials locally whenever possible and use eco-friendly and durable products to ensure your tiny home on wheels will withstand the Hawaiian climate and terrain.
The Ohana model uses an 8.5-foot-wide by 28-foot (2.6x8.5-meter) trailer as its foundation and is a real head-turner with its size and styling. This model is beautiful, comfortable, and sustainable and seems to be created with the intention of minimizing the space between occupants and the surrounding environment. Large, towering windows all around and glass double doors help create the illusion of living surrounded by nature, with all of the comforts of home.
The exterior is clad in the ever-so-popular metal and cedar combination. It gives the home a sleek, modern look while also ensuring it blends well with any backdrop. The coastal-inspired interior, meanwhile, is incredibly bright and airy, with exceptional amounts of natural light coming through. The coastal style is noticeable in the harmonious color scheme inspired by the beach and the ocean, the open-plan layout that invites the outdoors in, and the natural textures that work together to create a design that is harmonious with its surroundings.
The designers added just enough decor to make the interior lively and playful while still keeping it clean and peaceful. Beautiful vinyl floorings have been paired harmoniously with crisp white shiplap walls, and there is minimal to zero separation between areas inside this home to create an open, inviting atmosphere.
The 287 square feet (26.6 square meters) of living space is divided between a commodious living room, a beautiful and functional kitchen, a practical bathroom, and two lofts. There is both a front and a back door, located across from one another, and they both open into the large common living area comprising the lounge and the kitchen.
The living room is spacious enough to fit an L-shaped sofa but can also be configured with some comfy armchairs and a center table, as showcased in the pictures. With the seating furniture strategically placed in front of the large glass doors, those inside will remain in connection with their surroundings at all times. The addition of a deck would be a great idea for those who want to extend their living space to the outdoors.
Beautifully simple, the kitchen also takes advantage of the large glazing and is fitted with enough cabinets and drawers for all your cooking essentials. Gorgeous concrete counters offer meal prep space, while a wide range of appliances, from a full range and hood vent to a farmhouse sink and full-size fridge/freezer, ensure its functionality.
At the front of the house, a storage-integrated staircase beckons you upstairs to the cozy master bedroom. On the opposite side, there is a wall-mounted ladder next to a tall bump-out window leading to a second loft. The main sleeping space is roomy enough to accommodate a full queen-size bed, while the secondary one is smaller, still big enough for a twin mattress. Those who don't need the extra sleeping space can use it for storage.
This tiny home excels in the bathroom department as well. It comes equipped with a large corner shower with corrugated walls painted a sea salt hue, a good-sized vanity set, and a composting toilet.
The charming Ohana, with its modern coastal aesthetic, uncompromised comfort, and exceptional functionality, could turn into any beach lover's dream tiny home. A version with a different interior decor, wooden cabinets, and copper accents is also presented on the company's website, proving the versatility and adaptability of the design.
The home can also be equipped with off-grid features for those who want to live in remote locations for extended periods of time. In terms of pricing, the Ohana tiny house on wheels will set you back US $209,000 fully finished and furnished.