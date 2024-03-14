The Breathtaking Blanton Brings Sprawling Mansion Vibes to Tiny Living

A lavish bedroom with gorgeous flooring, a custom-made open rail banister, and a glamorous full-size bathtub: believe it or not, we're talking about a tiny home on wheels, not a sprawling mansion. This custom-built work of art truly redefines luxury tiny living and is as swoon-worthy as a villa.
With a total floor space of 336 square feet (31.2 square meters), the Blanton stays well within the parameters of what is legally defined as a THOW (tiny house on wheels), yet it goes far beyond the normal expectations for a home this size.
First of all, it's exceptionally well-crafted, flaunting some of the finest woodwork details we've seen; this alone would be enough to crown it the queen of luxury tiny homes. Add to that gorgeous amenities and impeccable overall styling, and you get the type of home on wheels that could please even the most demanding owners.
Blanton is one of the custom projects brought to life by Woodland Ridge Tiny Home Crafters, and they're all incredible. This brand claims to be the number one luxury tiny house builder in Montana, and judging by its fabulous portfolio, it might be right.
Blanton's exterior gives us a glimpse into this home's sophisticated take on tiny living; a harmonious mix of colors and textures, highlighted by the bright-white window frames, shows off the beauty of the wood. Inside, this is taken to the next step through an interior design that makes the exceptional woodwork throughout truly shine.
No unnecessary décor or anything else that could create clutter was added. A masculine, stern approach reveals a different facet of modern minimalism. It's rustic and contemporary at the same time, rigid and welcoming. The abundance of wood in a warm shade looks stunning against the white walls and dark furniture. The tongue-and-groove wood ceiling with beam accents could well be Blanton's centerpiece – it looks spectacular and adds old-school elegance.
Upstairs is where you'll find Blanton's bedroom. In line with the home's luxury mansion style, this is an oversized sleeping loft that feels anything but cramped and isolated. The gorgeous flooring is like a perfect canvas for the owner's dream bedroom, with large windows adding lots of natural light.
With a bedroom like this, a tiny house must also sport an elegant bathroom. Blanton's walk-through bathroom reveals one of the most elegant styles you could hope to find inside a home on wheels. Once again, high-quality woodwork takes center stage, accompanied by a stylish granite-countertop vanity. The fabulous old-school bathtub brings everything together, adding a unique, glamorous touch. This bathroom flaunts the same understated elegance and minimalist styling as the home's main living spaces, which creates a sense of symmetry and balance throughout.
A large section of the house is dedicated to the lounge, which can also double as a dining area. Big windows bring in natural light from each side as a beautiful complement to the illuminated wood ceiling.
There's more than enough room for a classic, even sumptuous living room setup with a full-size sofa, a coffee table, and additional storage. A rustic-style wood stove keeps things cozy while adding to the overall elegance. Nearby, you'll spot an adorable pop-up wood table designed to act as a time-saving snack bar.
Cody Wood, the company's co-founder and owner, is more than a builder; he's a magician who makes people's dreams come true when it comes to living in the most beautiful home possible, even if it comes on wheels. Cody has the soul of an artist, with Montana itself as his greatest muse. Each one of his builds is a work of art first and a perfectly functional residence second.
The open-rail banister is equally impressive. Forget modest staircases with minimal handrails – Blanton gives off old-world mansion vibes with a majestic staircase and a custom-made banister. Apart from the exquisite craftsmanship, this instantly makes Blanton a much more comfortable home, ensuring safe and easy access to and from the loft for people of all ages.
Upstairs is where you'll find Blanton's bedroom. In line with the home's luxury mansion style, this is an oversized sleeping loft that feels anything but cramped and isolated. The gorgeous flooring is like a perfect canvas for the owner's dream bedroom, with large windows adding lots of natural light.
With a bedroom like this, a tiny house must also sport an elegant bathroom. Blanton's walk-through bathroom reveals one of the most elegant styles you could hope to find inside a home on wheels. Once again, high-quality woodwork takes center stage, accompanied by a stylish granite-countertop vanity. The fabulous old-school bathtub brings everything together, adding a unique, glamorous touch. This bathroom flaunts the same understated elegance and minimalist styling as the home's main living spaces, which creates a sense of symmetry and balance throughout.
Blanton's kitchen is the perfect combination of high-quality furniture and premium appliances. The Acacia butcher block-style countertop offers a generous cooking surface while also making room for an induction cooktop and a built-in dishwasher. A full-size fridge and a washer/dryer unit mark the transition area between the kitchen and the bathroom.
A large section of the house is dedicated to the lounge, which can also double as a dining area. Big windows bring in natural light from each side as a beautiful complement to the illuminated wood ceiling.
There's more than enough room for a classic, even sumptuous living room setup with a full-size sofa, a coffee table, and additional storage. A rustic-style wood stove keeps things cozy while adding to the overall elegance. Nearby, you'll spot an adorable pop-up wood table designed to act as a time-saving snack bar.
The Blanton wasn't designed to squeeze in as many amenities and storage solutions as possible, nor was it meant to welcome numerous guests. Dignified and stern, this majestic tiny focuses on quality rather than quantity. Yet, it only comes with one bedroom, but it's an oversized, sophisticated one. Its kitchen may not be exceedingly spacious but it flaunts the best appliances and the most beautiful furniture available. Overall, this is a home for the discerning customer who expects the comfort and luxurious style of a mansion, even if it comes in less than 400 square feet.