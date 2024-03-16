Lexus IS 350 Drags the C8 Corvette, Tesla Races a Challenger, They're All Stylish yet Slow

In the world of quarter-mile dragstrip racing, being fast is always an appreciated quality. However, it doesn't matter how fast you can go if you're not quick enough. In the end, the quicker car still wins. Well, in most cases, that is.
If you're looking into absolute figures for series-production vehicles, the current champions – at least the last time we checked – were the 1,234-hp Lucid Air Sapphire, which can do high 8-second passes under ideal circumstances, as well as the 1,020-hp Tesla Model S Plaid and the limited-edition 1,025-hp (on E85) Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, both fighting for ICE-powered versus EV supremacy in the low nine-second department. Below that, you need some seriously great tuning skills or the backing of a major aftermarket outlet to support your go-fast cause.
On the other hand, the mirage of the quarter-mile drag racing facility is the same for everyone – be it a nine-second car owner or a 14-second amateur. But of course, there is no need to take our word for granted because we have a proper example or two. First, let's check out the proceeds from the videographer behind the ImportRace channel on YouTube, who is a regular at Island Dragway's Test and Tune Day events in Great Meadows, New Jersey.
One of his recent videos focused on a beautiful white Lexus IS 350 battling another knight in white and shiny armor – a C8 Chevrolet Corvette (presumably a Stingray) with two distinctive black stripes running down the middle of the sports car. They both look shiny and bright under the track's mild sun, but that didn't mean they were also quick to launch and fast to accomplish the quarter-mile pass – in the end, the C8 Corvette was victorious because of the lower reaction time and that it gained some speed following the jittery start.
Alas, a 13.19s versus 13.86s result is not exactly something to write home about, right? Well, guess again because the videographer behind Wheel Plus was at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and dared to disagree – someone could be even slower while also looking great. So, in the second video embedded below, a great-looking dark military green Dodge Challenger is looking to pick a prepped quarter-mile fight with a Tesla Model 3 that was also looking to snatch the red carpet's spotlight due to its sandy colorway.
Curiously, the Dodge wasn't too keen on doing a pre-race burnout either – Tesla doesn't rely on them because they have AWD, usually. Maybe the driver was trying to protect the white-wall tires that were arguably quite mesmerizing during the race. Anyway, as always, the Mopar didn't have the greatest of launches while the Tesla shot out of its lane just like a rocket – and the Model 3 posted an 11.94s victory while the videographer didn't even bother waiting for Dodge's result!
On the other hand, the mirage of the quarter-mile drag racing facility is the same for everyone – be it a nine-second car owner or a 14-second amateur. But of course, there is no need to take our word for granted because we have a proper example or two. First, let's check out the proceeds from the videographer behind the ImportRace channel on YouTube, who is a regular at Island Dragway's Test and Tune Day events in Great Meadows, New Jersey.
One of his recent videos focused on a beautiful white Lexus IS 350 battling another knight in white and shiny armor – a C8 Chevrolet Corvette (presumably a Stingray) with two distinctive black stripes running down the middle of the sports car. They both look shiny and bright under the track's mild sun, but that didn't mean they were also quick to launch and fast to accomplish the quarter-mile pass – in the end, the C8 Corvette was victorious because of the lower reaction time and that it gained some speed following the jittery start.
Alas, a 13.19s versus 13.86s result is not exactly something to write home about, right? Well, guess again because the videographer behind Wheel Plus was at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and dared to disagree – someone could be even slower while also looking great. So, in the second video embedded below, a great-looking dark military green Dodge Challenger is looking to pick a prepped quarter-mile fight with a Tesla Model 3 that was also looking to snatch the red carpet's spotlight due to its sandy colorway.
Curiously, the Dodge wasn't too keen on doing a pre-race burnout either – Tesla doesn't rely on them because they have AWD, usually. Maybe the driver was trying to protect the white-wall tires that were arguably quite mesmerizing during the race. Anyway, as always, the Mopar didn't have the greatest of launches while the Tesla shot out of its lane just like a rocket – and the Model 3 posted an 11.94s victory while the videographer didn't even bother waiting for Dodge's result!