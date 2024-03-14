This Dual-Loft Tiny Home Is Highly Versatile With a Balanced Layout and Modern Amenities

One of the factors that make tiny houses appealing to so many people is that they offer great scope for customization. These miniature dwellings can be as unique as their owners and allow anyone to become the designer of their own living space. Whether you are downsizing your lifestyle and looking for a minimalist urban dwelling, dreaming of building a cozy retreat in the middle of nature, or simply are in need of a garden guest house, tiny homes can turn your vision into reality.
Nomad Tiny Homes, a family-owned business based in Austin, Texas, is one of the leading builders that can create a home that suits your individual needs and style. Founded by Alex and Marianne Worlow, the company has been building efficient, eco-friendly compact dwellings since 2016 and specializes in crafting customized units that perfectly suit their owners' personalities and lifestyles.
At the heart of every tiny home created by Nomad, there is a sense of freedom, comfort, security, and functionality. Moreover, the team understands tiny living better than most. The founders have over ten years of experience building traditional homes prior to diving into tiny houses and have lived in a 32-foot bumper pull RV with their two children, so they experienced tiny living first-hand. Their passion for design excellence and innovation shines through in each new build.
The Escape tiny home is part of their custom selection builds and showcases the team's extraordinary craftsmanship with its inspiring, clean aesthetic, efficient layout, and thoughtful sustainability.
Built with top-shelf materials and advanced techniques, this compact dwelling sits on a locally-built double-axle trailer and measures 28 feet (8.5 meters) in length and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) in width. Since it meets regulation dimensions, this is a great size for anyone looking for a tiny home that is commodious enough for modern living yet still offers the perk of mobility.
The Escape is also NOAH-certified, which guarantees it meets safety, structural, and energy efficiency standards, and it is designed to give you the most interior space possible.
On the exterior, this home boasts a traditional look with white board and batten siding and cedar trim around the entrance door. The interior, on the other hand, is modern yet unsophisticated with an array of quality materials and apartment-style appliances and fixtures. Nomad has kept things simple with engineered hardwood flooring, painted or clear sealed tongue and groove walls and ceiling, natural timber finishes, and optional steel railings for the staircase and the lofts.
Given its modest dimensions, you might be tempted to believe this tiny home is only suited for one person or a couple, but the unit really packs a punch in terms of sleeping space and amenities. When it comes to accommodation, the layout includes a loft master bedroom that can comfortably sleep two, a secondary loft that can be configured as an additional sleeping space, plus enough room in the living area for a convertible sofa for guests or family members.
However, the Escape is not only about comfortable accommodation. Its open-plan downstairs area can easily be turned into a hosting place. A full-light entrance door leads into the living room, which is spacious enough to serve as a family gathering space, with a large sofa, side tables, an entertainment center, and even additional seating.
The central kitchen is also part of the open-plan section downstairs, with no formal separation from the lounge area. This seamless transition between the two areas allows you to be part of the action when you have guests over, even though you are the designated cook.
Plenty of cabinetry and a slew of modern appliances ensure this kitchen is also highly functional. There is plenty of storage space for pots and pans and generous counter space for meal prep, while standard appliances include a two-burner cooktop, an electric convection oven, a range hood, a large farmhouse-style sink, and a Galanz retro refrigerator or stainless steel fridge.
Opposite the kitchen, a staircase that harbors plenty of storage niches leads to one of the lofted bedrooms. Both sleeping lofts are spacious and cozy and can be configured with either protection railings or built-in storage units. They also benefit from sliding windows and a slightly pitched ceiling that maximizes headroom.
There's also a private bathroom inside this house that can be accessed via a discreet pocket door. It comes with all the essentials, including a tiled shower stall, a toilet, a vanity, and a washing machine.
In order to make the interior feel spacious, this build has generous glazing all around. In the living room, for instance, there are no less than three large windows framing the outside view. Besides offering occupants stunning panoramas of the surroundings, the expansive glazing that draws the outside in makes the Escape tiny home a perfect build for an Airbnb rental, garden guest house, or even home office.