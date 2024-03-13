This Expandable Wide-Body Beauty Is Luxury and Functionality Combined

With a name like Corbett Canyon Max, you can expect this tiny house to offer vast interiors and the best comfort level. You won't be disappointed – this sophisticated design from a Californian tiny house company is not only one of the biggest and most luxurious on the market but also effortlessly comfy and inviting.
A THOW (tiny home on wheels), as we know it, cannot boast more than 400 square feet (37 square meters); otherwise, it would fall under the category of Mobile Homes, which is regulated differently. The Corbett Canyon Max offers precisely that, which makes it the largest type of tiny allowed on the road. What this means is exceptional spaciousness combined with all the advantages of a towable home.
Folks at Central Coast Tiny Homes had a very clear goal – they wanted to build compact homes with no lofts, which would still feel extremely spacious and comfortable. That is how they came up with their ingenious expandable wide-body dwellings. The expandability is owed to the brand's signature "pop-out" or slide-out design. This allows tiny homes of up to 24 feet in length (7.3 meters) to boast 14 to 17 feet (4.2 to 5.1 meters) of interior width, which is a lot more than what's typically available on the market.
What you get is a tiny that doesn't feel tiny on the inside, yet that's still easily transportable. The largest and most luxurious version of the brand's patented design is the Corbett Canyon Max, a single-level house with a classic, open-concept layout that can include one or two separate bedrooms.
Let's take a closer look at this special indoor sanctuary, which the builder calls "The Great Room." For starters, it's nine feet wide (2.7 meters) by 23 feet (7 meters) long, which is truly remarkable for a home on wheels. It translates to having enough room for a huge sofa and two side chairs, a big coffee table, and ample storage. A beautiful feature wall creates the perfect backdrop for the two seats, while a generous window provides the best scenic views. Huge windows literally flood the entire space with natural light throughout.
This elegant room connects seamlessly to both the kitchen area and the bedroom. There's no formal separation between the lounge and the kitchen, and a modern sliding bedroom door allows the owners to choose exactly how much openness and privacy they prefer.
The walk-through bathroom is also fully equipped and spacious enough to include ample storage. As for the bedroom, this is truly a heavenly cocoon of serenity guaranteed to provide a good night's sleep. It's wonderfully luminous and airy, which amplifies the feeling of spaciousness even more.
In addition to the large bed with walk-around space, the room features a full-size closet and modern nightstands. One of the best parts is the private access ensured by a separate glass door that connects the bedroom directly to the exterior. On the opposite side, an elegant sliding door keeps the bedroom fully private but can also open it up seamlessly to the lounge area.
The addition of multiple large windows and skylights enhances this feeling even further. This is a type of tiny home that will make you forget about the wheels. Plus, a single-level layout is far more practical than lofts when it comes to elderly residents, as it eliminates uncomfortable and risky ladder access.
The only bad news is that perfection comes at a cost. The Corbett Canyon Max starts at $160,000. Still, this is a luxury design and one that offers far more space than the standard tiny homes with a regular width. For a slightly more affordable option, customers can check out the brand's studio version, which is just as impressive but better suited for a single owner.
Folks at Central Coast Tiny Homes had a very clear goal – they wanted to build compact homes with no lofts, which would still feel extremely spacious and comfortable. That is how they came up with their ingenious expandable wide-body dwellings. The expandability is owed to the brand's signature "pop-out" or slide-out design. This allows tiny homes of up to 24 feet in length (7.3 meters) to boast 14 to 17 feet (4.2 to 5.1 meters) of interior width, which is a lot more than what's typically available on the market.
What you get is a tiny that doesn't feel tiny on the inside, yet that's still easily transportable. The largest and most luxurious version of the brand's patented design is the Corbett Canyon Max, a single-level house with a classic, open-concept layout that can include one or two separate bedrooms.
This is the type of tiny that could win over even those who aren't tiny living enthusiasts. There are no cramped or tight spaces inside the Max; a sense of free flow and vast spaciousness prevails, supported by an ingenious layout that mimics traditional home interiors. For instance, you have a big, luminous bedroom that's fully enclosed and easy to access for anyone. You also have a perfect kitchen with a modern island and a huge pantry. Last but not least, the Corbett's lounge is one of the most elegant, sophisticated relaxation areas a tiny house can have.
Let's take a closer look at this special indoor sanctuary, which the builder calls "The Great Room." For starters, it's nine feet wide (2.7 meters) by 23 feet (7 meters) long, which is truly remarkable for a home on wheels. It translates to having enough room for a huge sofa and two side chairs, a big coffee table, and ample storage. A beautiful feature wall creates the perfect backdrop for the two seats, while a generous window provides the best scenic views. Huge windows literally flood the entire space with natural light throughout.
This elegant room connects seamlessly to both the kitchen area and the bedroom. There's no formal separation between the lounge and the kitchen, and a modern sliding bedroom door allows the owners to choose exactly how much openness and privacy they prefer.
The kitchen island doubles as a modern-style breakfast bar with two matching bar stools – a convenient dining solution that doesn't take up any of the regular countertop space for preparing meals. There's also plenty of room to neatly integrate full-size appliances and cabinets of various sizes, including a large pantry.
The walk-through bathroom is also fully equipped and spacious enough to include ample storage. As for the bedroom, this is truly a heavenly cocoon of serenity guaranteed to provide a good night's sleep. It's wonderfully luminous and airy, which amplifies the feeling of spaciousness even more.
In addition to the large bed with walk-around space, the room features a full-size closet and modern nightstands. One of the best parts is the private access ensured by a separate glass door that connects the bedroom directly to the exterior. On the opposite side, an elegant sliding door keeps the bedroom fully private but can also open it up seamlessly to the lounge area.
One of the most remarkable features of the Corbett Canyon Max is the unmatched sense of height and volume. By ditching the standard loft configuration, this single-level tiny can offer the luxury of high ceilings and extra-wide open spaces connected through an effortless flow.
The addition of multiple large windows and skylights enhances this feeling even further. This is a type of tiny home that will make you forget about the wheels. Plus, a single-level layout is far more practical than lofts when it comes to elderly residents, as it eliminates uncomfortable and risky ladder access.
The only bad news is that perfection comes at a cost. The Corbett Canyon Max starts at $160,000. Still, this is a luxury design and one that offers far more space than the standard tiny homes with a regular width. For a slightly more affordable option, customers can check out the brand's studio version, which is just as impressive but better suited for a single owner.