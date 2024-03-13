Hypothetical Bugatti Vizcaya SUV Might Perform Great With New Hybrid V16 at Heart

Because of its status, Bugatti is not exactly the kind of mass-market automaker that always keeps the news headlines for just about anything it does. Instead, when they talk, this company's officials actually do have something important to say.
The Molsheim-based brand is currently focusing on the eagerly-anticipated replacement of the Chiron hypercar, and now that the production of the 500-something series has ended late last year, preparations are underway for a proud successor. Bugatti, no stranger to massive shifts and rifts throughout its history since it went defunct in 1963 and was twice revived since by Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli as Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. and by Volkswagen AG as Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., is now under the promising rule of Mate Rimac, the CEO of the newly formed Bugatti Rimac parent, which in turn answers to the Rimac Group (55%) and Porsche (45%).
It's a complicated situation, indeed, but the general audience won't notice it aside from the fact that Bugatti's fortunes are now intertwined with the EV specialist Rimac, a whiz-kid-type company when it comes to all-electric hypercars. Anyway, this is precisely why Mate Rimac was the person who teased Bugatti's replacement hypercar and its new powertrain.
So, in between fancy sold-out Rimac Nevera Time Attack special editions and rocket-like Bolide track shenanigans, the CEO also had time to give us the first glimpse into a few of the details that will make or break the future Bugatti. The car is already known to early customers, but the general audience will have to wait until June, and we only caught a glimpse of the new V16 hybrid powertrain that's been in the works for years (in November 2022, they were already running trials on the dynos).
Most likely, a hyper sedan or a mega-crossover SUV is out of the question judging by the low profile of the teased Chiron successor, but that doesn't mean we can't dream of a moment when Bugatti expands its roster, especially if the hybrid V16 setup proves a success, right? Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has already done that – and we have seen cool stuff like a 2026 Bugatti Galibier hyper sedan asking for a digital piece of the Koenigsegg Gemera.
Now, the good folks over at car.design.trends have also recently focused our attention on a hypothetical proposal for a Bugatti SUV done by Charles Ketels (aka 'charles_ktls' on social media), a fourth-year student at Strate Ecole de Design, a French institution with headquarters in Paris, Lyon, and Bangalore.
The pixel master decided that Bugatti could easily enter the super-SUV realm and take it by storm with a coupe-SUV model dubbed Vizcaya. The design project was indeed created before Bugatti, and Mate Rimac teased us the impending arrival of the V16 hybrid powertrain, but it would be perfect for teaching a lesson or two to models like the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red PHEV or the V12-powered 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue about how an exotic SUV is done properly.
So, what do you think? Is there a potential market for exotic SUVs that are even more expensive and powerful than what the super-SUV has to offer right now – stuff like the DBX, Urus, Purosangue, Escalade-V, or Cullinan?
It's a complicated situation, indeed, but the general audience won't notice it aside from the fact that Bugatti's fortunes are now intertwined with the EV specialist Rimac, a whiz-kid-type company when it comes to all-electric hypercars. Anyway, this is precisely why Mate Rimac was the person who teased Bugatti's replacement hypercar and its new powertrain.
So, in between fancy sold-out Rimac Nevera Time Attack special editions and rocket-like Bolide track shenanigans, the CEO also had time to give us the first glimpse into a few of the details that will make or break the future Bugatti. The car is already known to early customers, but the general audience will have to wait until June, and we only caught a glimpse of the new V16 hybrid powertrain that's been in the works for years (in November 2022, they were already running trials on the dynos).
Most likely, a hyper sedan or a mega-crossover SUV is out of the question judging by the low profile of the teased Chiron successor, but that doesn't mean we can't dream of a moment when Bugatti expands its roster, especially if the hybrid V16 setup proves a success, right? Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has already done that – and we have seen cool stuff like a 2026 Bugatti Galibier hyper sedan asking for a digital piece of the Koenigsegg Gemera.
Now, the good folks over at car.design.trends have also recently focused our attention on a hypothetical proposal for a Bugatti SUV done by Charles Ketels (aka 'charles_ktls' on social media), a fourth-year student at Strate Ecole de Design, a French institution with headquarters in Paris, Lyon, and Bangalore.
The pixel master decided that Bugatti could easily enter the super-SUV realm and take it by storm with a coupe-SUV model dubbed Vizcaya. The design project was indeed created before Bugatti, and Mate Rimac teased us the impending arrival of the V16 hybrid powertrain, but it would be perfect for teaching a lesson or two to models like the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red PHEV or the V12-powered 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue about how an exotic SUV is done properly.
So, what do you think? Is there a potential market for exotic SUVs that are even more expensive and powerful than what the super-SUV has to offer right now – stuff like the DBX, Urus, Purosangue, Escalade-V, or Cullinan?