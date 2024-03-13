Digital Ford F-150 Transit XL Looks Like a Perfect Camper for Fulfilling #Vanlife Dreams

The Blue Oval company is a champion of two things – F-Series sales and recalls. However, it has a third element positively tipping the balance – its Pro commercial division sells the popular Transit van.
The Ford Transit nameplate has been around in some automotive markets since 1965 after first appearing in 1953 as the Taunus Transit (originally called FK 1000). Still, it's only been a decade since the model was also produced locally in America. During that time, more than 1.2 million examples were assembled in the US, and Ford is proud to say that 99% of them are still on the road today.
Of course, they didn't mention how many of them were recalled. Ironies aside, Ford Pro recently celebrated its tenth anniversary for American-made Transit vans with some enhancements for the E-Transit all-electric van, which – believe it or not – is the base offering for the series. Indeed, an E-Transit kicks off at an MSRP of $45,995 while the Transit van (not the CC-CA stripped chassis) starts from $46,890.
Anyway, if you wanted to hear from Ford about the latter getting some nifty upgrades instead of the E-Transit arriving with a better range rating plus new charging, software, and integrated solutions, you're out of luck. It seems that we have to wait a little more before the fourth generation, which arrived in 2014, gets another update – although the first refresh came a while ago, in 2020.
No worries, that's only valid in the real world. Meanwhile, the refresh has already occurred across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. However, we are not sure that everyone will appreciate it, especially if we talk about the work of Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media, who loves messing around with all things CGI from Ford. Alas, a mashup between F-150 and Transit is still way too quirky not to give it a shout!
More precisely, the pixel master used one of the many faces of the refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck, which kicks off at $34,585 – significantly less when compared to the 2024 Transit models. As far as we can tell, the CGI expert morphed the commercial van with some F-150 DNA – the new face seems inspired by the XL, STX, XLT, and Tremor styles. If we had to take a guess, judging by the grille slots, it's the F-150 XL that donated its likeness to the Transit van.
Also, the author didn't use any old Transit commercial van for his unofficial facelift attempt. Instead, this is a camper build that would make any #vanlifer proud to call it 'home-away-from-home.' It's an interesting contraption, to say the least. So, do you think this idea could work in real life, too?
