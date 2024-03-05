Ford Pro Celebrates Ten Years of American Transits, Announces Enhanced Range for E-Transit

According to the Blue Oval, the Ford Transit is America's best-selling commercial van. It celebrates its tenth anniversary on the local market now, and the 2024 model year E-Transit gets some much-needed improvements.
The family of light commercial vehicles sold under the Transit nameplate has existed internationally since 1965, primarily as cargo vans. Still, its full story in America began merely a decade ago. Back in 2014, Ford finally started local production of the best-selling commercial van. Well, at least they ramped up quickly, and to date, there are already more than 1.2 million Transit vans that were assembled in the United States, with the company also claiming that 99% of them are still on the road today.
The Ford Transit produced at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, and sold in America is available in cargo, cutaway, chassis cab, and passenger variants – and also comes with an all-electric powertrain on the E-Transit model. The latter celebrates the anniversary with enhancements for the 2024 model year, which include additional range, better charging, and new software plus integrated solutions, "helping to ease the transition to electric and maximize benefits for commercial customers."
More precisely, the 2024 Ford E-Transit gets 89 kWh of usable energy from the battery pack, meaning its new estimated range is 159 miles (256 km) on a charge. This "supports work covering longer distances and provides more capability to unlock electric solutions for new use cases, like refrigerated delivery." If you're into percentages, the new E-Transit with extended range has a 26% on low-roof and 32% on high-roof models higher estimated range.
In fact, Ford believes the new range figure will be enough to cover twice the average daily range for commercial vans in the US, which is 74 miles (119 km), and the E-Transit with enhanced range remains just as powerful as before thanks to its 266-hp and 317-lb-ft of torque electric motor. Additionally, the new dual onboard chargers allow the E-Transit's battery pack to recharge faster – up to 176 kW. As such, a 180+ kW DC fast charger can add around 67 miles of range to the low-roof E-Transit in just a quarter of an hour, which is 49% more than before.
When using the optional Ford Pro Series 2 80A charging station at home or at work, an E-Transit will need six hours and 11 minutes to recharge entirely from 0%, which is 22% faster than before. Pro Power Onboard remains available across the lineup with 2.4 kW of power and can be used even when the vehicle is in motion or recharging. Orders for the 2024 Ford E-Transit with enhanced range open this spring, with MSRPs kicking off at $51,095.
