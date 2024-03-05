Scaffolder Recovers Stolen Car in Just an Hour Thanks to Hidden AirTag

Apple's AirTag keeps saving the day worldwide regularly, as its small form factor and the Find My integration turn it into an invisible superhero.
It happened again not long ago in Leeds, where a scaffolder recovered his stolen vehicle with AirTag location information.
The Nissan Pathfinder was left with the engine running and the key on the seat by one of the owner's colleagues. The man entered his home and was out in less than a minute, but a thief needed just a couple of seconds to jump behind the wheel and drive away.
The moment he learned the vehicle was missing, owner Paul Conway pulled out his iPhone, launched the Find My application, and located the AirTag. The tracker was planted under the rear seat and was a Christmas gift from his wife.
He located the AirTag on a Bradford street, so he jumped in another car and together with another colleague, he rushed to the location. He also called the cops on his way, so when they arrived at the location indicated by the AirTag, he found his Nissan Pathfinder abandoned on the side of the road.
The West Yorkshire Police checked the vehicle and allowed the man to take it home, though it's unclear if the investigators have a lead on the suspect.
The AirTag has become a must-have tracker for vehicle owners, as its small form factor allows the device to be installed nearly anywhere in the cabin. The device works by connecting to nearby iPhones to transmit its location. Because it doesn't sport built-in Internet and uses a CR2032 battery, the AirTag can last up to six months per unit, so it can broadcast its location to let the owner know where a stolen vehicle might be located.
However, it's important to remember that the device only works as long as it can connect to nearby iPhones. In this case, the AirTag likely connected to the thief's iPhone, or someone who walked past the car owned an Apple device.
Apple is already working on the second-generation AirTag, but people familiar with the matter said the device wouldn't launch earlier than 2025. The existing model already sells like hotcakes and does its job brilliantly, becoming a must-have gadget for many iPhone owners worldwide. The next AirTag will likely sport improved precision and even better battery life, possibly thanks to an improved chip design.
Apple has remained tight-lipped on its long-term plans for the AirTag, but considering the first model became a hit, I expect the company to come up with an improved version as soon as possible. Meanwhile, getting an AirTag is highly recommended, especially if you worry thieves might target your car. You can check this article for ideas on where to plant the AirTag in your cabin.
The Nissan Pathfinder was left with the engine running and the key on the seat by one of the owner's colleagues. The man entered his home and was out in less than a minute, but a thief needed just a couple of seconds to jump behind the wheel and drive away.
The moment he learned the vehicle was missing, owner Paul Conway pulled out his iPhone, launched the Find My application, and located the AirTag. The tracker was planted under the rear seat and was a Christmas gift from his wife.
He located the AirTag on a Bradford street, so he jumped in another car and together with another colleague, he rushed to the location. He also called the cops on his way, so when they arrived at the location indicated by the AirTag, he found his Nissan Pathfinder abandoned on the side of the road.
The West Yorkshire Police checked the vehicle and allowed the man to take it home, though it's unclear if the investigators have a lead on the suspect.
The AirTag has become a must-have tracker for vehicle owners, as its small form factor allows the device to be installed nearly anywhere in the cabin. The device works by connecting to nearby iPhones to transmit its location. Because it doesn't sport built-in Internet and uses a CR2032 battery, the AirTag can last up to six months per unit, so it can broadcast its location to let the owner know where a stolen vehicle might be located.
However, it's important to remember that the device only works as long as it can connect to nearby iPhones. In this case, the AirTag likely connected to the thief's iPhone, or someone who walked past the car owned an Apple device.
Apple is already working on the second-generation AirTag, but people familiar with the matter said the device wouldn't launch earlier than 2025. The existing model already sells like hotcakes and does its job brilliantly, becoming a must-have gadget for many iPhone owners worldwide. The next AirTag will likely sport improved precision and even better battery life, possibly thanks to an improved chip design.
Apple has remained tight-lipped on its long-term plans for the AirTag, but considering the first model became a hit, I expect the company to come up with an improved version as soon as possible. Meanwhile, getting an AirTag is highly recommended, especially if you worry thieves might target your car. You can check this article for ideas on where to plant the AirTag in your cabin.