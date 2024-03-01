Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning Over Improperly Secured High-Voltage Battery

Dearborn's favorite son has issued a safety recall for 216 units of the F-150 Lightning. More specifically, 2023 models produced at the Rouge EV assembly plant from October 31, 2022 to August 2, 2023.
The recall condition is loose or missing high-voltage battery bus bar retention nuts. In other words, an unsecured battery. This condition could result in electrical arcing at the bus bars, which greatly increases the risk of a fire. Ford's Critical Concern Review Group started investigating the matter on December 14, 2023 following a field and associated warranty report over an F-150 Lightning truck that came to a stop and would not restart.
The dealer found a missing nut on the bus bar, which is affixed to the junction box. Also known as the bussed electrical center, this assembly is located within the high-voltage battery. The missing nut caused high resistance in said area, resulting in electrical arcing at the joint. This disabled the high-voltage system of the subject F-150 Lightning, leading to a complete loss of motive power and the ability to restart the zero-emission pickup truck.
So, how come the nut was missing? Further investigation determined that said retention nut was removed by mistake during a rework for a different problem. Ford Motor Company's records date the rework operation to March 15, 2023. Ford also states that there was no verification of the nut's torque during the remainder of the assembly process, which is a pretty significant oversight.
Lithium-ion battery fires are no joke. Considerable amounts of toxic gas emissions are one thing, but self-oxidizing salts make these fires incredibly hard to extinguish. Ford notes that potentially affected batteries were produced between February 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023. In case of motive power loss, the 12-volt battery will continue to sustain the steering and braking systems. Ford retailers have already been instructed to confirm if any nuts are loose or missing. The document attached below further states that – in case of repairs – affected owners "may be provided a rental vehicle."
America's favorite zero-emission pickup truck sold 24,165 units in 2023, up from 15,617 examples of the breed in 2022. This year might be a little harder, though, because Ford Motor Company issued a stop-ship order on February 9 for 2024 models.
Although not confirmed by the second largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three, it appears that it's a headlight issue. According to AutoForecast Solutions vice president of global forecasting Sam Fiorani, the headlight connector isn't sealed properly. Allowing moisture to build up could result in flickering headlights or shorted headlights.
The 2024 model year F-150 Lightning also sees the introduction of two new trim levels, namely the Flash and Platinum Black. They both come with the larger of two battery packs, but the Platinum Black is EPA-rated at 300 miles (483 kilometers) compared to 320 miles (515 kilometers) for the Flash.
The dealer found a missing nut on the bus bar, which is affixed to the junction box. Also known as the bussed electrical center, this assembly is located within the high-voltage battery. The missing nut caused high resistance in said area, resulting in electrical arcing at the joint. This disabled the high-voltage system of the subject F-150 Lightning, leading to a complete loss of motive power and the ability to restart the zero-emission pickup truck.
So, how come the nut was missing? Further investigation determined that said retention nut was removed by mistake during a rework for a different problem. Ford Motor Company's records date the rework operation to March 15, 2023. Ford also states that there was no verification of the nut's torque during the remainder of the assembly process, which is a pretty significant oversight.
Lithium-ion battery fires are no joke. Considerable amounts of toxic gas emissions are one thing, but self-oxidizing salts make these fires incredibly hard to extinguish. Ford notes that potentially affected batteries were produced between February 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023. In case of motive power loss, the 12-volt battery will continue to sustain the steering and braking systems. Ford retailers have already been instructed to confirm if any nuts are loose or missing. The document attached below further states that – in case of repairs – affected owners "may be provided a rental vehicle."
As necessary, dealers will replace any damaged components. Owner notification letters will be mailed no later than March 18, 2024. Owners can find out more about said recall at 1-866-436-7332. To determine whether a given F-150 Lightning is recalled or not, simply enter the 17-character VIN on Ford's website or the NHTSA's website.
America's favorite zero-emission pickup truck sold 24,165 units in 2023, up from 15,617 examples of the breed in 2022. This year might be a little harder, though, because Ford Motor Company issued a stop-ship order on February 9 for 2024 models.
Although not confirmed by the second largest automaker of the Detroit Big Three, it appears that it's a headlight issue. According to AutoForecast Solutions vice president of global forecasting Sam Fiorani, the headlight connector isn't sealed properly. Allowing moisture to build up could result in flickering headlights or shorted headlights.
The 2024 model year F-150 Lightning also sees the introduction of two new trim levels, namely the Flash and Platinum Black. They both come with the larger of two battery packs, but the Platinum Black is EPA-rated at 300 miles (483 kilometers) compared to 320 miles (515 kilometers) for the Flash.