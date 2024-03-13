Rivian Update 2024.07.02 Paves the Way for Tesla Supercharger Access

Rivian appears to have shortened its software testing cycle, with the latest update being pushed to customer vehicles only two days after the beta started internal testing. The 2024.07.02 software update paves the way for Tesla Supercharger access coming soon and improves navigation and comfort, among other things.
Rivian is, next to Tesla, one of the most active carmakers in the software arena, with over-the-air updates meant to improve the vehicles, add new features, and fix bugs. This allows Rivian EVs to remain relevant years after they have been delivered to customers instead of becoming obsolete like most legacy vehicles. Of course, software offers advantages and disadvantages, and we've seen what a failed software update means for a car owner.
The worst incident occurred last November when a rogue security certificate soft-bricked many Rivian EVs. To make matters worse, a fix that rolled out later caused more issues than it fixed, forcing Rivian to withdraw it. Thankfully, such episodes when Rivian owners have been locked out of their vehicles have been rare and quickly solved with another software update.
Rivian learned its lesson and has had only successful updates since then. If anything, the EV startup seems to have become more proficient at testing and rolling out software updates. Instead of the usual week or so needed for internal testing of a new software version, the 2024.07.02 update only required two days. The update started internal testing on March 9 and was already offered to customers beginning March 11.
This update brings the long-awaited Tesla Supercharger support, preparing the vehicles for the moment Tesla opens up its Supercharger stations to Rivian vehicles. This is part of the NACS deal Rivian and Tesla signed last year and is expected to go live by the end of this month. Ford was the first carmaker to benefit from this partnership, as Ford owners are already enjoying Supercharger access.
It's unclear when Rivian owners will be able to charge at a Supercharger station, but it shouldn't be long now. When this happens, Tesla chargers will appear in the Rivian navigation system and influence routing when charging is needed to complete the journey. The new update also improves Rivian navigation in the process, offering faster rerouting guidance, improved route selection, and enhanced map styles. Rivian owners will be able to add up to 10 stops during route planning.
Another improvement offered with the 2024.07.02 software update concerns the roomy entry and exit experience. According to the release notes, the automatic movement of the seat and steering wheel is now more consistent after you enter and unlock a vehicle that is asleep. Moreover, they continue to automatically adjust when you use the steering wheel controls to change the volume, answer a phone call, or open a garage door.
The update also fixes some infotainment issues related to Spotify and the Phone app and adds many quality-of-life improvements. With app version 2.7.0 and later, the trip planner accounts for towing, allowing you to select one of the Trailer Profiles defined in-vehicle.
The worst incident occurred last November when a rogue security certificate soft-bricked many Rivian EVs. To make matters worse, a fix that rolled out later caused more issues than it fixed, forcing Rivian to withdraw it. Thankfully, such episodes when Rivian owners have been locked out of their vehicles have been rare and quickly solved with another software update.
Rivian learned its lesson and has had only successful updates since then. If anything, the EV startup seems to have become more proficient at testing and rolling out software updates. Instead of the usual week or so needed for internal testing of a new software version, the 2024.07.02 update only required two days. The update started internal testing on March 9 and was already offered to customers beginning March 11.
This update brings the long-awaited Tesla Supercharger support, preparing the vehicles for the moment Tesla opens up its Supercharger stations to Rivian vehicles. This is part of the NACS deal Rivian and Tesla signed last year and is expected to go live by the end of this month. Ford was the first carmaker to benefit from this partnership, as Ford owners are already enjoying Supercharger access.
It's unclear when Rivian owners will be able to charge at a Supercharger station, but it shouldn't be long now. When this happens, Tesla chargers will appear in the Rivian navigation system and influence routing when charging is needed to complete the journey. The new update also improves Rivian navigation in the process, offering faster rerouting guidance, improved route selection, and enhanced map styles. Rivian owners will be able to add up to 10 stops during route planning.
Another improvement offered with the 2024.07.02 software update concerns the roomy entry and exit experience. According to the release notes, the automatic movement of the seat and steering wheel is now more consistent after you enter and unlock a vehicle that is asleep. Moreover, they continue to automatically adjust when you use the steering wheel controls to change the volume, answer a phone call, or open a garage door.
The update also fixes some infotainment issues related to Spotify and the Phone app and adds many quality-of-life improvements. With app version 2.7.0 and later, the trip planner accounts for towing, allowing you to select one of the Trailer Profiles defined in-vehicle.
New Rivian Software Update!— RivianTrackr (@RivianTrackr) March 11, 2024
Version: 2024.07.02
Type: Public
First noticed: 03/11/2024
Summary: Tesla Supercharger Access Coming Soon, Navigation Improvements To Ease Your Travels, Room Entry And Exit Enhancements, and Additional Improvements
Release notes:… pic.twitter.com/IxX3ljqZmi