Rivian Patents a Hidden Winch, and It Looks Like a Ghost From the Past

Three years ago, Rivian hinted at offering an integrated winch for the R1T, and the option appeared a year later in the Rivian app but never on a Rivian truck. A recently published patent filing shows that the EV startup has not abandoned the idea. However, it might take a while before you can buy your Rivian with a hidden winch.

7 photos Photo: Jsidell via Rivian Forums, Rivian / USPTO