Terracamper Tegravel Is an Off-Road Capable Camper Conversion Defined by Flexibility

The trend of camper conversions has seen a significant rise all over the world, with more and more people heeding the call of van life, enthralled by the promise of memorable outdoor adventures and a feeling of liberation enabled by minimalist mobile living. In our journey to discover the best camping solutions for adventure seekers, today we make a stop in Germany, as camping company Terracamper has recently introduced a new off-road capable rig called the Tegravel.
Before going into detail about the build, we should mention that Terracamper is a company that specializes in off-road camper conversions. The outfitter has been in the business since 2004 and has so far offered fantastic conversions based on the VW Transporter with all-wheel drive and, rather unexpectedly, the Mercedes G-Class. Regardless of the base vehicle, the campers coming out of their workshop are fitted with clever, lightweight furniture modules based on an aluminum profile system, which enables a higher level of adaptability compared to other camper conversions.
The Calden-based outfitter showcased its new camping solution at CMT 2024 in Stuttgart at the end of January, aiming to appeal to people seeking a more extensive campervan conversion. The Tegravel is based on a Volkswagen Crafter 4Motion and represents the company's first foray into the panel van conversion segment.
The Volkswagen Crafter is a popular choice for camper van conversions due to its versatility and vast interior. Moreover, the efficient engine options, sturdy build, and relatively straightforward bodywork make it a good option for campervan enthusiasts looking for a reliable base vehicle.
The interior of the new Tegravel offers considerably more space and comfort compared to previous Terracamper models, allowing anyone to stand inside, but the true highlight of the camper van is its modular nature. The company used the same signature design and light and stable furniture construction as in its other units, creating a functional mobile living space without making any permanent cuts or holes in the van's body.
The base for the new conversion is the Flex+ layout with rail floor and technical side panels, which serve as the foundation for fixing furniture modules and individual seats, allowing for great adaptability to the owner's needs. As such, the Crafter van can be used as anything from a cargo van without rail-mounted furniture and a people mover with five seats to a two-person or four-person campervan.
Another noteworthy feature is the insulated carbon extensions over the entire length of the vehicle, including the sliding door, offering a bit more width where it counts.
Starting at the front, the swivel front seats and a comfortable sofa/bench that can be expanded into a single bed offer seating space. Optionally, for more headroom in this area, the Tegravel can be expanded with an open-sky roof hatch or a pop-up roof.
Opposite the side bench, you'll find the kitchen block, which is equipped with a sink, a removable induction hob, and a compressor cool box with two temperature zones and a capacity of 75 liters.
The rear of the van is occupied by the main sleeping area with a fold-out transverse bed measuring 199 x 150 cm (78 x 60 inches). It reaches these dimensions thanks to the specially designed body extensions. Underneath the rear bed, there is ample storage space that owners can use as they see fit. For instance, they can choose to place fixed cabinets in there, a bicycle pull-out, or a shelf for Euro boxes.
Looking at the design, you may be wondering where the bathroom is. Well, there is no permanent bathroom inside Tegravel, as the designers found an ingenious solution to save space - they embedded the shower tray in the entrance area, keeping it concealed under a cover when not in use. A curtain can be attached to the ceiling to prevent water from entering the main living space. A portable dry separation toilet stowed away under the bench and an outdoor shower are also available.
With a solar system on the roof, a lithium battery, and an inverter, off-grid camping for several days shouldn't be a problem. In terms of accessories, customers can use the Velcro panels inside the vehicle or on the rear doors to attach pockets for chairs or tables and various other accessories.
All in all, Terracamper's Tegravel might not have as many luxurious features as other conversions out there, but it has more than enough for comfortable outdoor adventures. Pricing for this off-road, off-grid-ready build starts at 100,000 EUR or $109,260 (including the VW Crafter 4Motion vehicle).
For the Tegravel conversion, Terracamper has chosen the VW Crafter 4Motion in its six-meter variant with a standard high roof, and according to the manufacturer, the total weight should be less than 3.5 tons. The 4Motion all-wheel drive system makes the base vehicle virtually unstoppable, offering enhanced traction and safety even on challenging terrains and in bad weather conditions. But Terracamper will further enhance its off-road capabilities with a suspension lift, larger all-terrain tires, underrun protection, underfloor spare wheel holder, and more, allowing customers to wander off the beaten path and successfully tackle dirt, gravel, sand, and mud.
The layout is incredibly open, with the absence of upper cabinets making the interior seem even more spacious than it is. Terracamper outfitted the van with a comfortable bed at the rear, a side bench that can be converted into a sofa bed, a kitchenette, and an integrated dry toilet and a shower.
A 100-liter fresh water tank, a hot water boiler, and complete diesel-powered underfloor heating ensure maximum comfort inside the campervan. Optionally, Terracamper can equip the VW Crafter with a two-stage water treatment system with UV disinfection and a suction option for surface water.
