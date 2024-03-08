Cub Campers Updates Their Timeless and Most Beloved Travel Trailer: The Brumby Is Back

The world is full of camper manufacturers, but among them, a few crews have been in this business for ages; Australia's Cub Campers is one of them, having been around since 1968. Well, they just unveiled their upgraded flagship, the newest Brumby, so let's see what's in store here.
Folks, it's nothing new that Australia is a master in the RV, overland, camper, and any on-road living branch out there, and one of the crews active in their industry is Cub Campers. Heck, they've even been at it since 1968, and these days, their Facebook page has over 20K followers. But, it's not their followers I'm after, but rather, news of their newly unveiled work, the updated Brumby, a camper that has gone virtually unchanged for some time; it's that good.
Before we go on, I'd like to invite you to take a nice long look at the images in the gallery, and I mean really get into them. As you do, try to figure out how the Brumby is set up, how it unfolds, and what the results are. Once you've done all that, place yourself in the center of the action, and let's go!
As you find yourself next to this Swiss Army Knife of a machine, you look around at first and try to figure out how in the heck you made it this deep into the wild; there are no roads here. Well, we can thank Cub for throwing in an independent trailing A-arm suspension with a single shock and spring. All this can be upgraded to match your adventure plans, of course.
Now, the images reveal that the Brumby you carry along behind you is nothing like the unit you end up actually living out of, and we have a folding design to thank for that, one that countless campers follow. But what sets this one apart from most of the others on the market is the way it unfolds.
As the top is pulled back, what was once your cargo rack now turns into a foundation for your mobile home; it's a platform for the living room or even another sleeping space for whoever isn't afraid of ground critters. Arrange the rest of the canvas wherever needed, throw in a couple of chairs or sleeping bags, and you're looking at your temporary home. The main bed is found sitting atop the body.
Yet, what I loved most about this unit, and countless other Australian campers, is its inclination toward really getting into the outdoor lifestyle, or rather, letting the outdoors in. For example, the tent can be kept nice and airy and allows for easy access to and from the interior, while the rest of the trailer's body is filled with the gear and goods we need to relax in peace, no matter where you are.
For instance, after you've made the trip to the middle of nowhere and taken the time to prepare your campsite, you're sure to feel the old stomach growling. Worry not; head outside, swing open one or two cargo hatches, and before you know it, you're whipping up some lunch or dinner on a slide-out gallery set up with the works.
Picture yourself unfurling veggies and meats on that countertop and filling the air with tantalizing aromas that are sure to attract some critters, even other two-legged ones such as yourself. Afterward, take a seat inside the Brumby at your dining table, or better yet, why not go back outside and enjoy a view of the coastline as you replenish with the most wholesome food?
Well, relaxation and all aside, since the Brumby can technically accommodate up to four guests, let's bring in the kids for a moment and see where things go. This is where that platform comes in, and by moving your dining set outdoors, you can now throw down a couple of sleeping bags. Furthermore, with other annex rooms, you could very well expand the capacity to more than four.
These lives will then be supported by up to 160 liters (43 gals) of fresh water (optional tank required), an electrical setup that can be expanded to operate on nothing but solar power, and page after page of optional gear the likes of jerry can holders, outdoor bathrooms, and even bike or toy racks.
All this begs the question of how much we can expect to pay for this machine. To my surprise, Cub Campers is only asking interested buyers to dish out no more than $37,990 Australian on the standard Brumby. That's a dash over $25K American and a clear reason as to how Cub grew to be where they are today.
There is a downside, however, but it's only for everyone outside of Australia. Exploring the Brumby and all it has to offer, I realized that, like most other units from the land down under, this one, too, is tapered to operate according to Australian road laws and regulations. Even if you get one to wherever you are, you'll most likely need to strip electrical and start over with some systems. Until then, use this machine as a clear example of an outdoor living room done right.