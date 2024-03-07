ROAM Explorer Travel Trailer Is a Compact yet Complete Base Camp for Couples and Families

The minimalist trend and people's desire to lead a simpler, more sustainable lifestyle significantly impact consumer behavior in the RV market. Smaller and lighter travel trailers are now all the rage, considered by many a more convenient way of travel. Designed with the aim of offering outdoor enthusiasts the ultimate road trip experience, the ROAM Explorer is an amazing travel trailer built in Ireland with a tough yet lightweight construction and a compact yet highly functional layout.
In the ever-evolving RV world, we've noticed a shift towards smaller, more lightweight, and versatile camping solutions, which seems to address the growing demand for more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient options. I'm not saying that big recreational vehicles with all the amenities of home are out of style, but they are preferred by people who love glamping, while those who want to enjoy a more active and adventurous lifestyle prefer adhering to minimalism principles even when it comes to their choice of camping and road-tripping rig.
ROAM Adventure Trailers is a Wicklow, Ireland-based manufacturer of mobile recreational vehicles founded in 2022 by a team of outdoor enthusiasts with years of experience in camping and caravanning around Europe. Their ROAM Explorer travel trailer is a unique camping solution with a clever design that will offer you the mobile campsite you need while exploring beyond the treaded pastures.
Presented as a "cutting-edge mobile habitat," this new camper is easy to set up, easy to tow and manhandle, and offers easy campsite accessibility, allowing owners to focus on relaxation and recreation instead. It is built on a EU-approved galvanized steel chassis and boasts a lightweight design with an aluminum and composite skin, providing durability and eco-friendliness. It stands out with a spacious interior, a well-equipped kitchen, and two gull-wing-style doors that open it to the outdoors and offer incredible views.
In terms of dimensions, the travel trailer measures 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in length, 2.13 meters (7 feet) in width, and almost 2 meters (6.5 feet) in height, which means you can easily store it in your garage or driveway when not in use. Designed with a spacious and comfortable interior that includes an L-shaped sofa for lounging and dining and a slide-out outdoor kitchen, the ROAM Explorer offers just the right amount of convenience, functionality, and luxury for outdoor adventures.
During the day, a center table can be set up in front of the sofa to form a little lounge/dining space. It would serve just great when you are caught in an unexpected rain or thunderstorm and can't spend the day exploring outside. With two fold-out wing doors - one at the rear, one on the side – two skylights, and a couple of windows, the ROAM Explorer appeals to those who want a seamless outdoor experience, even when they are forced to stay inside. The sturdy gull-wing doors provide shade from the sun and instant shelter from the rain. Coupled with an RV tent or awning, these doors help extend the living space, greatly enhancing the camping experience.
The interior features durable timber wall paneling and cabinetry, while the double-glazed windows have fly screens and black-out blinds for those moments when you need a bit of privacy. Storage is also well taken care of with bedside cubicles, a cabinet with open shelves at the foot of the bed, and some under-bed storage space.
Comfort inside this compact trailer is enhanced by six low-watt LED lights with dimming switches, and travelers will also benefit from two 12 V plug sockets for accessories, a 12 V usb/c charging point, and a digital Voltmeter. Moreover, the camper comes pre-wired for solar, and the company offers a range of optional extras, including a 100-watt solar panel with inverter and Bluetooth, an interior drop-down coffee/ laptop table, a front exterior storage box, and a security hitch lock.
We're living in the era of electric vehicles, so consumers' preference is shifting towards compact and practical camping solutions. Offering comfort, sustainability, and functionality in one sleek package, the ROAM Explorer is a great option for those looking for simplicity and efficiency. ROAM Adventure Trailers is offering the compact travel trailer for a starting price of €16,900 (approx. $18,400). It is currently only available in the European markets, and you can order yours with a €2,000 ($2,176) deposit.
What's more, it is suitable for four-season camping, with high-density insulation in the walls, floors, and roof. And because it weighs only 540 kg/1,190 lbs unladen (maximum laden weight is 750 kg or 1,650 lbs), it can be towed by any vehicle with a hitch, even the most humble EV. This means you can attach it behind a vehicle that's likely already in your driveway and hit the road on a whim whenever you crave adventure and decide to heed its call. Moreover, the low weight results in industry-leading fuel consumption.
When it comes to sleeping accommodation, the trailer is suitable for two adults, with the five-berth sofa converting into a large double bed with fire-retardant foam bedding. For those who want to enjoy family adventures, a roof tent can be added to provide extra sleeping space for children.
ROAM Explorer's outdoor kitchen consists of a 1.5-meter (5-foot) slide-out drawer that provides everything you need to cook up delicious meals after a day in the outdoors. It comes with a full-sized sink with pressurized cold water tap, storage cupboards for kitchen essentials like pots, pans, cutlery and food supplies, a cooker and stove holder, plus a generous meal prep area. There is also a 12 V charging point for a fridge or cooler box.
