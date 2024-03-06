M8Trex Travel Trailer Could Be the Perfect Off-Road and Summer-Worthy Couple's Camper

Oh fellow lovers of the outdoors, lend me your eyes for the next few minutes so that we may bask in the presence of this here camper, the M8Trex, from none other than Australia's TrackStar Campers.
Listen, I don't expect you to know who TrackStar Campers may be; they're an outdoor living and exploration crew from over in Australia, and that's probably a long way from home. But what I do expect you to do is lend me your mind for the next few minutes so that I can paint you a bit of a picture of a life lived out of one of their units, the M8Trex.
Now, take a few moments to explore what it is we see in the image gallery, and before you continue reading, I want you to think about how much what you see costs. Be sure to factor in things like the light and compact design, sleeping space for two people, and that off-road-ready suspension.
Well, it's quite possible that whatever number you were thinking about is nowhere near what this thing actually costs. According to the manufacturer's website, these babies are going for a cool $21K Australian, which is roughly $13,700 American. Wait a minute, under $14K for an off-road, off-grid, and off-the-charts couple's camper? Yup, and it's one reason why the land down under still reigns supreme to this day.
Once you're all nice and loaded up, it's time to hit the road and gun it toward some middle-of-nowhere. Since this rolling bedroom is equipped with an independent dual-shock trailing A-arm suspension, venturing deep into the wild, where roads may have ended miles ago, is a very real possibility.
After trudging across grasslands, rocks, sandy beaches, riverbeds, and even mud, you'll finally arrive at some shade and green-filled haven in the middle of nowhere, guided by nothing but stories of others who have been here before. Stabilize your unit and get ready to start having a place you can call home, if only for a few days at a time.
It's at this stage that you'll want to unload any toys you have on the roof of this thing, pop that top, set up an awning, and whip out the slide-out galley block. Best of all, what I've just mentioned is all standard, so expect to find a two-burner top, 270-degree awning, water pump and 80 liters (21 gals) of water, an insulated fridge bay, and even some light electrical work, enough to work the pump, LED lighting, and keep that fridge running.
Now, with all that setup, you'll find yourself basking in the sights and sounds of the local flora and fauna, whipping up a meal at the side-mounted galley, kicking back in the shade of an awning, and later enjoying said meal overlooking the nearby lake, just in time for sunset.
Which reminds me, there's really only one other use for the M8Trex, and as you can guess, it has to do with the interior living space. If we consider the size of this pop-top camper, then we can very well deduce that the interior of this is only fit for sleeping, and by the looks of some of the images in the gallery, that's true.
There's just one very important thing to note about a camper built in Australia: more often than not, these puppies are crafted and designed to abide by Australian road laws and regulations, so if you somehow manage to ever get one into a country outside of Croc-heaven (Australia), you'll have to outsmart the law every time.
As for why I keep bringing Australian machines to light, well, look at this thing! If this isn't the very definition of a raw, affordable, and off-road-worthy travel trailer, I don't know what is. Heck, if you can't get your hands on one, just use the M8Trex as inspiration for your next project.
To get a feel for what TrackStar has achieved here, I want you to kick back for a moment or so and picture yourself with this thing behind your vehicle and your significant other at your side. Since it comes in with a dry weight of 960 kg (2,116 lbs) and can handle up to 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs) of total load, you can be sure you'll have plenty of space for essentials the likes of food, water, tools, clothing, and even some extra toys that you might want to use.
Yet, it's not complete. For features like solar power, hot water, toilet, or shower, you'll need to spend some extra cash. But this is true for countless manufacturers and units, so that's still a darned good deal if you ask me.
Oh, and as we can clearly see, this habitat is made up of your classic rip-stop canvas, so future owners will be limited to nothing more than exploring the world during the warmer months of the year. You know, $14K has its limits.
