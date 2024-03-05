The 2024 Jay Flight SLX Aims To Be the "Year's Most Affordable and Family-Oriented Camper"

Time and time again, America's Jayco has stepped up to the travel trailer plate and swung home run after home run. Well, this time around, the story is the same because the Jay Flight SLX could be this year's most affordable and family-oriented camper on the market.
Folks, the name Jayco has been a staple of American outdoor living for decades, a time in which they've grown to be an internationally recognized RV force to be reckoned with; they even have headquarters over in Australia.
Well, one way they grew to such international acclaim is with units the likes of the 2024 Jay Flight SLX, the camper we'll be exploring today. Oh, and just so that we're on the same page here, these babies start off priced at just $24,309 (€22,400 at current exchange rates), and some layouts, such as the new 260BH and 261BHS, can accommodate up to ten people. That's insane! Sure, those layouts are a tad more expensive, but not by much. For instance, the 260BH starts at $27,906. The cheapest of the bunch is the 154BH, and it's ready with four berths.
Now, I could sit here and bore you with all the features found inside this bugger, but instead, I'd like to invite you on a journey through imagination where we're accompanied by our friends and/or family and aiming for some travel park at the base of mist-filled mountain plateaus. Since these babies weigh as little as 2,640 lbs (1,197 kg), you won't need to buy or rent a new vehicle either; your existing truck will probably do just fine.
After you've grounded yourself and all, it's time to turn our attention to the SLX and begin the process of arranging our temporary home. Believe it or not, for this sort of cash, two of the layouts I encountered even included slideouts. This means that we'll be looking at units that are larger than what everyone saw you roll into the park with. Once you've set everything up, we'll be looking at a campsite that looks a whole lot like the following:
First off, let's let the kids loose and have them gather some firewood for tonight's fire. All the while, you and your significant other put the finishing touches on your outdoor playground. One of you is throwing up chairs and a dining table while the other is fiddling with the outdoor stereo system and getting ready to start cooking the evening meal. Tonight, it's burgers and veggies on the grill, and later on, some s'mores around that fire I mentioned.
A few songs and a hip shake later, the food is nearly finished, the kids are back, and so the cooler awaits with your favorite brews and beverages. Crack one open, take a sip, and set the table. It's here that you choose to turn off the music and let the outdoor world fill you with its magical powers. As for the dishes, you can always draw straws or "rock, paper, scissors" for the title of dishwasher. Don't laugh; your turn will come as well.
Back at base camp, you'll store the gear and get started on that fire I talked about, all of which is supported by lighting integrated into the SLX. Go grab the guitar, plop down on those folding chairs we all know and love, and start showing the kids how s'mores are made and maybe even why they're called that. The rest is up to you and your imagination.
Yet, once all that imagination turns to red and tired eyes, it's time to finally head inside and get ready for bed. Since the interior experience varies greatly depending on the floorplan, be sure to explore the manufacturer's website for your favorite one.
It's then into some PJs and off to bed. To do so, the kids will have access to a pair of bunk beds near the bathroom, while the adults will be sleeping at the front of the units in a modular dinette. Maybe grab a book from any of the overhead storage bays and fall asleep that way. Personally, you'll find me looking out the windows until my eyes get heavy.
The next morning, whoever is sleeping in the dinette will have to rise first. After all, this is where you'll be enjoying the breakfast you whip up on the interior galley. Yes, two places to cook your meals are available for these babies. Inhale the scrambled eggs and bacon, down a glass of OJ, wipe it all away with a sleeve, and it's time to head back into the wild for yet another day of adventure and moments that will embed themselves as memories into your neural network. If that's not worth the cash needed to own one Jayco's 2024 Jay Light SLX, I honestly don't know what is. Happy travels out there.
With you and the family now nestled below some weeping willow, oak trees, or just pine, it's time to step out of your vehicle, stretch your legs, breathe in the very definition of clean air, and let the sounds of the local wildlife flood your ears. A smile is sure to break loose from your lips.
From here, there are numerous ways the evening hours can unfold. If you and the family have some inflatable kayaks and a couple of life vests, you can go out for an evening ride on the lake and talk about the stars in the night sky. For guidance back to your campsite, you leave the SLX's lights on. Not to worry; batteries juiced up by solar panels are part of this experience, but you may need to pick up a few things as extras.
As for myself and mine, I've chosen the most basic layout, the 154BH, to give you a feeling for the most basic lifestyle this lineup can offer. Upon entering your unit, you'll find yourselves heading to the bathroom and getting ready for bed. Separate features in this space also mean you and the Mrs. or Mr. can chat it up as you each go about your business.
