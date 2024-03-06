This Couple Converted a Bread Truck Into a Stealthy, Budget\-Friendly Tiny Home on Wheels

I'm always intrigued by unique camper builds. Today, I'd like to present a different type of tiny home on wheels, one based on a bread truck.
Early last month, I checked out an old bread truck turned full-time mobile home. It's one of the most creative, stealthy campers I've seen, and its owner went the extra mile to make sure their rig is as inconspicuous as possible.
The bread truck I'm discussing today isn't that stealthy, but it's still not that obvious that somebody lives inside it. Let me tell you about how it came to be. Ellie and Paul are nomads, and they met while they were enjoying this lifestyle. Soon, they fell in love, moved in together in Paul's bread truck, and did a complete interior redesign with a focus on efficiency and practicality.
So, Paul had the truck before they met each other – it's a 1989 Utilimaster sporting a four-cylinder Cummins turbo diesel engine. According to him, the truck averages 14 MPG (17 L/100km). What's more, the engine is paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
Paul bought it off Craigslist for a mere $3,700 (€3,401), but it was in quite a bad shape, so he had to make a bunch of repairs – he explained he paid around $7,400 (€6,805) to get it into a good condition. What's more, Paul described he invested a total of $20,000 (€18,386) into this rig, which is a pretty good deal.
Before we peek inside, let me tell you more about this rig's exterior features. The first thing you'll notice about it is the "Merita Bread Rolls" logo and writing on the sides. It's a nod to Paul's origins – Merita used to be a large bread factory in Orlando, Paul's hometown.
At the rear, you'll discover another graphic reading, "Breadtrucker." Above it, Paul installed two large windows, the only windows in the cargo area of the rig. Finally, on the roof, Paul devised a roof rack that holds two 350 W solar panels.
Let's take a look at the interior, starting with the driver's cabin. The couple didn't make any significant modifications to it. They added a shelf that holds plants, a GPS, and a GoPro mount.
A traditional door separates the driver's cabin from the living space. Enter, and you'll discover the bathroom on the left. It features galvanized steel panels, a custom-made composting toilet, a shower with copper piping, two shelves, and a teak mat. A nice addition to the bathroom is a cabinet with a mirror the couple attach to the inner part of the door.
A small door integrated into one of the bathroom's walls hides a Camplux water heater and an opening that leads to the driver's cabin. The shower head can be pulled through there and attached outside.
Opposite the bathroom, you'll find a sizeable hanging closet with additional storage spaces above and below. Another clever feature inside this rig is a pull-out storage spot behind the closet – the couple was left with dead space behind the closet, and so they came up with this solution. It's essential to use every single available inch inside campers.
Walk deeper inside, and you'll be in the lounge/kitchen area. Regarding design, the couple opted for white cabinetry paired with barnwood walls. One striking touch is an old-school pee-land-stick linoleum floor.
The lounge is located on the driver's side – it boasts two benches and a detachable dinette table. Moreover, the table can be attached between the two benches to connect them and form a guest bed.
Both benches have additional room underneath them. One houses two storage bins, and the other holds toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Other places where you can store stuff are two overhead cabinets.
It was important for Ellie and Paul to have a well-equipped kitchen since they use it every single day. It features a Coleman two-burner portable stove, a deep stainless steel sink, a fridge/freezer box mounted on a drawer slide, a spice rack, a lighted backsplash, and a tiny cubby.
For storage, you can use various drawers and cabinets underneath the countertop, as well as three sizeable overhead cabinets. To keep them closed while driving, they use simple wooden blocks.
The rear part of the interior is taken up by a permanent queen-size bed. On the driver's side, you'll find a sizeable headboard integrating two large shelves.
To separate the lounge from the bedroom, Ellie and Paul use a live-edge wood piece. Next to it, you'll discover a door that hides part of the electrical system.
By the way, the power system comprises 210 Ah batteries, an inverter, and a solar charge controller connected to the 700 W solar panels. Most of the components are located underneath the bed.
All in all, Ellie and Paul have done a great job with this bread truck. They transformed it into a cozy and functional tiny home on wheels with a warm and welcoming interior, all without breaking the bank.