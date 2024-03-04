Stealthy Ford Transit Camper Boasts a Beachy, Earthy Interior With a Unique Wood Ceiling

Typically, when I hear about someone's first-time van build, I don't really have high expectations. However, the camper van I'm checking out today surprised me with its gorgeous aesthetic and functional design. I knew I had to share it with you as soon as I saw it.
This rig was built by Caleb and his wife, Ramsey, back in 2022. Three months before getting married, the couple bought an empty van to transform it into a tiny home on wheels. It took them about eight months to complete the project.
To make things even more challenging, they moved into the van after getting married and worked on it while on the road. Even though that made the conversion a bit harder and less comfortable, Caleb said it strengthened their relationship.
In the meanwhile, the duo came up with another fantastic camper van conversion designed to be the ultimate winder adventure home – I wrote about it last month. But the build I'm discussing today is the one that started it all.
What we have here is a 2019 Ford Transit with an extended bed and a high roof. On the outside, the camper van is quite inconspicuous – it's finished in white paint all around and doesn't have any visible exterior accessory that hints toward its camper DNA.
Step inside, and you'll discover a stunning design – I know taste is subjective, but I love the earthy, beachy vibe the inside has. You'll notice white walls paired with vinyl plank flooring. However, one of the most impressive details is the ceiling – it's made from 500 three-foot (91-centimeter) wooden dowels with different grains, held together by around 1,500 nails.
It took the duo about two days to install the ceiling, but the aesthetic is worth it – it looks fabulous. It also integrates two long LED strips.
The couple opted for an open layout, meaning the driver's cabin isn't separated from the rest of the living space. There's also a massive headliner shelf above the two seats.
Dead ahead from the entrance, you'll find a seating area consisting of a bench upholstered with leather, a long flip-up table, a large window, and two spacious overhead cabinets. It's the spot where the two can enjoy a meal or work on their laptops. Furthermore, the bench hides four decently sized storage spaces, and the window can be opened for extra ventilation.
Next, we have the kitchen, located on the passenger side of the interior. It features a spacious butcher block countertop with a light stain, white cabinetry, a dual-burner induction stove, a wall-mounted spice rack, a fruit basket, and a deep sink with a gold faucet. One notable aesthetic detail is the backsplash wall, finished with Vasari Natural wall plaster, which is textured.
On the side of the counter, by the entrance, Caleb and Ramsey devised a large slide-out drawer holding an Iceco fridge/freezer box. What's more, for storage, you can use the drawers and cabinets under the countertop, as well as two overhead cabinets. The overhead cabinets continue toward the bedroom – you'll notice six in total.
Opposite the kitchen, you'll find this camper van's centerpiece, the wet bathroom. It boasts a striking arched entryway, a shower with both a rain head and a wand, two gold hangers, and a Nature's Head composting toilet mounted on a drawer slide, so it's hidden away from sight when it's not used.
Regarding the look, the shower is finished in the same plaster as the kitchen backsplash. Oh, by the way, water in this rig is provided by a 40-gallon (151-liter) freshwater tank – Caleb explained it could last them about a week. Next to the bathroom, you'll find a hanging closet complete with a mirror on the inner part of the door.
And finally, we have the bedroom, which occupies the rear part of the interior. It features a full-size bed, two ceiling Maxxair fans, and a ceiling Fresair fan. The bed is designed to accommodate people from side to side and is positioned slightly higher to make room for the garage underneath.
The garage can be accessed both from the inside through a door under the bed or from the outside by opening the rear doors. The garage holds multiple storage compartments and two utility systems.
The power system is on the left side – it comprises 600 Ah batteries, a 60-amp DC-DC charger, and a solar charge controller connected to 400 W solar panels on the roof. On the right side, you'll discover the plumbing system, comprising the 40-gallon freshwater tank connected to an outdoor shower.
All in all, this is an excellent camper van conversion, especially since it's the first creation of this kind from Caleb and Ramsey. It's cozy, has a unique aesthetic, and is packed with all sorts of useful features.