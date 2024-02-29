The TrueVan Horizon Conversion Blends Versatility and Affordability Into a Fine Package

When designing a camper van interior, it's best to make them as versatile as possible. A good build will have multiple ways to use its different rooms – the most common example is the lounge area that transforms into a bedroom, something many van builders integrate into their projects. Today, I'm checking out a camper van that takes versatility to the next level via ingenious features.
Meet the "TrueVan Horizon," the latest addition to the TrueVan lineup. The Los Angeles-based company is run by a father and son. Their story is similar to others who started a van building company – the du made their own rig, and they got lots of positive feedback. People started asking them to build rigs, so they started a business.
What makes the company's build distinctive is the versatility it offers. TrueVan's signature feature is the three-in-one system – more about it in a bit.
Before we take a closer look at this van's features, let me tell you more about the costs since they usually make or break a deal. What I like about TrueVan is that it lists two options for the Horizon conversion. You can either pay for the conversion if you already have the base vehicle (a Ram ProMaster or a Ford Transit), or the company can supply the van.
The conversion itself will set you back $46,800 (€43,295). If you want the van included in the deal, you'll have to empty $96,800 (€89,550) out of your bank account. When it comes to conversions, that's a pretty good deal, considering many vans are sold for over $100,000 (€92,510).
Let's head inside – I'll start with the three-in-one system I mentioned earlier, which is integrated into the rear part of the interior. The three parts you can create are a garage, a workspace, and a near queen-size bed. It's really easy to switch between setups – TrueVan claims it takes only 15 seconds.
There are two counters (one on each side) holding fold-down panels. When they aren't extended, you get a sizeable space in the middle, perfect for storing bulkier items. This is the garage arrangement.
TrueVan mounted fold-out legs that can support one of the panels to form a bench. Then, you can do the same thing, only with bigger legs on the passenger side, which are designed to hold a table. And you're done – it's that easy to make the office/table space.
Another nice feature is a skylight above the bedroom, complete with lights, a bug screen, and a black-out shade. What's more, it's large enough for you to pass through it and climb on the roof – in fact, that's the only way to get on top of the vehicle, as there's no exterior ladder.
The next part of this interior is a bathroom located on the driver's side. Just like the rest of this van, it's designed to save space. It features a fold-down side wall that can be used as a table, a shower, a removable 5-gallon (19-liter) cassette toilet, and a shower curtain attached to a rod mounted to the ceiling.
One simple yet very useful feature is a curtain. This long curtain can be attached to various points across the interior and can offer some much-needed privacy – for instance, it can be mounted to separate the bedroom and bathroom from the rest of the living space. Moreover, you can attach it between the two rear doors and make yourself an outdoor shower.
By the way, this van is equipped with a 42-gallon (159-liter) freshwater tank and a 14-gallon (53-liter) greywater tank. You can see how much water you've got left by checking out a monitor integrated into the kitchen wall. Next to it, you'll find a water heater controller, switches for the lights and water pump, and a Webasto gas heater controller. The Webasto is mounted, like in most camper van builds, underneath the passenger seat.
Regarding the power system, the Horizon conversion comes standard with 200 Ah batteries and a DC-DC charger, among other components. It can be upgraded to a battery capacity of up to 1,260 Ah and to a solar capacity of 400 W.
And finally, we have a hanging closet on the passenger side with two large drawers underneath. Between these and the driver's seat, you'll discover a fold-down table, perfect for working on your laptop or eating. Moreover, it has an additional part that can be swiveled out.
The driver's and passenger's seats can be swiveled to face the living space, and they're perfectly within reach of the table I just mentioned. What's more, you'll notice a spacious storage spot above the driver's cabin: the headliner shelf.
One feature I feel I must mention, especially since it's something I'd love to have in my own camper van, is a magnetic screen with a bug net and a black-out curtain that covers the entire sliding door.
All in all, TrueVan has done a fantastic job with the Horizon conversion – it's truly a versatile tiny home on wheels. The unit I checked out today is an example of how TrueVan can design an interior, but you can add your own input, and the company can change the setup to match your wants and needs.
Today, I'm checking out a rig built on a Ram ProMaster 3500, designed to accommodate two people. On the outside, it looks pretty simple, with no visible accessories besides the passenger side steps. You'll discover some add-ons on the roof: a skylight, a Velit A/C (which is offered as an extra), a Maxxair fan, and 200 W solar panels.
And finally, if you fold out all the panels, you can create a near queen-size bed with three large 4-inch memory foam cushions. Other notable details around are embedded LED strip lights, a hook, two reading lights with USB ports, and two overhead cabinets.
Opposite the bathroom, you'll notice the kitchen. It comes with a microwave, a lockable 12 V fridge, a sink with an extendable faucet, a single-burner portable induction stove, and a decently sized quartz countertop that has a pull-out extension. For storage, you can use drawers and cabinets underneath the countertop.
In the four-person Horizon conversion, the closet is replaced by a double seat, which can be transformed into an additional sleeping space.
I'd like to mention that some of the features I presented today don't come as standard on the $48,600 conversion. Some of them are the solar panels, the water heater, the cabin air heater, the A/C, and the indoor shower. If you'd like to learn more about TrueVan and its various mobile home builds, check out the company's website.