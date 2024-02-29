1955 Chevy 2-Door Post Looks Perfect as a Classic Tri-Five But Also as a 1,000-HP Hot Rod

The good folks over at Roadster Shop strike again with a Chevy from the legendary Tri-Five era. It's an unassuming two-door Post that hides a monster under the serene blue-and-white paint and all the ritzy chrome.
As a reminder, in automobile parlance, the term Tri-Five refers to 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolet cars, especially but not exclusively the 150, 210, and Bel Air plus Nomad models. Quite revolutionary for their period, these classics have attracted a major cult following expressed through clubs, collections, and entire aftermarket businesses dedicated to fans of the category.
Because all of them featured a front engine and RWD layout, they are popular not only among collectors but also for the special class of Hot Rod enthusiasts. Naturally, suppose you need an old vehicle transformed into a beast capable of wiping the floor with Chevrolet's latest and greatest sports cars like the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. In that case, it's always best to ask professionals for help. That was also the case here with this serene blue two-door 1955 Chevrolet Post, which is apparently the latest work of art coming from the expert folks over at Roadster Shop.
Recently announced on social media, this complete build is supposedly the 'jack of all trades, master of all' because, according to the description it feels at home whether at the local quarter-mile dragstrip, cruising comfortably on the highway, or "dancing through the twists of the Tail of the Dragon." The company, as always, has a comprehensive photo gallery with the build's entire transformation process, but the technical details are relatively scarce, on the other hand.
We know that it started as a 1955 Chevy in pretty good condition instead of being a heap of junk, but the labor of custom restomod love still covered absolutely every nut and bolt. In the end, the result was a beautifully lowered chromed blue-and-white 1955 Chevy experimental vehicle with the 408ci V8 built by Wegner Automotive and the Precision turbocharger strapped to a custom Fast Track-based chassis. Details are scarce, but we can easily see the attention to everything – from the beautiful Lightning Rod shifter to the exquisite Tag Heuer Trackmaster classic chronometer.
Also, note the massive burnout performed during the initial trials of the machine – it's not there for nothing, as the aftermarket outlet notes that no less than 1,000 horsepower now gallops inside the equally beautiful engine bay! It's too bad these works of art, which probably have six- or seven-figure costs, don't usually stretch their legs at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. I, for example, would have loved to cover a race with a modern supercar or a Tesla Model S Plaid to see how this restomod drops jaws left and right…
Because all of them featured a front engine and RWD layout, they are popular not only among collectors but also for the special class of Hot Rod enthusiasts. Naturally, suppose you need an old vehicle transformed into a beast capable of wiping the floor with Chevrolet's latest and greatest sports cars like the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. In that case, it's always best to ask professionals for help. That was also the case here with this serene blue two-door 1955 Chevrolet Post, which is apparently the latest work of art coming from the expert folks over at Roadster Shop.
Recently announced on social media, this complete build is supposedly the 'jack of all trades, master of all' because, according to the description it feels at home whether at the local quarter-mile dragstrip, cruising comfortably on the highway, or "dancing through the twists of the Tail of the Dragon." The company, as always, has a comprehensive photo gallery with the build's entire transformation process, but the technical details are relatively scarce, on the other hand.
We know that it started as a 1955 Chevy in pretty good condition instead of being a heap of junk, but the labor of custom restomod love still covered absolutely every nut and bolt. In the end, the result was a beautifully lowered chromed blue-and-white 1955 Chevy experimental vehicle with the 408ci V8 built by Wegner Automotive and the Precision turbocharger strapped to a custom Fast Track-based chassis. Details are scarce, but we can easily see the attention to everything – from the beautiful Lightning Rod shifter to the exquisite Tag Heuer Trackmaster classic chronometer.
Also, note the massive burnout performed during the initial trials of the machine – it's not there for nothing, as the aftermarket outlet notes that no less than 1,000 horsepower now gallops inside the equally beautiful engine bay! It's too bad these works of art, which probably have six- or seven-figure costs, don't usually stretch their legs at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. I, for example, would have loved to cover a race with a modern supercar or a Tesla Model S Plaid to see how this restomod drops jaws left and right…