1966 Pontiac 2+2 Feels Like an Uncommon Candidate for 750-HP Restomod Surgery

But the good folks over at Mundelein, Illinois-based Roadster Shop are ready to show everywhere (on YouTube and Instagram, at least) that it only takes a lot of deep passion and arduous work to change that opinion.
Due to an abundance of other beloved nameplates – GTO, Bonneville, Fiero, Firebird & Trans Am, the Grands (Am, Prix, Safari, Ville, Grande Parisienne), Le Mans, Tempest, and many more – the 2+2 has been obviously neglected by the Pontiac restomod crowd. But that may start to change.
At least we think so, after seeing what Roadster Shop could do with a 1966 example, which got turned into a full-size “executive express” that got rid of the old-school B-body chassis in exchange for access to a modern ‘Fast Track IRS’ chassis swap. Still rocking the stunning, original Marina Turquoise exterior, it looks amazing from any angle – or at least the ones allowed by the morning sun.
The Roadster Shop folks then “hit the cold and frosty Illinois roads with this recently completed 1966 Pontiac 2+2 build” to better enjoy the mid-1960s General Motors styling “that’s so hard to beat, only enhance.” As such, they also added an ‘8-lug’ aftermarket wheel setup consisting of machined rims by the Greening Auto Company.
Inside, there is a bespoke center console to mix with the vintage green leather atmosphere, while modern touches include the “head unit touch encoder and one of our prototype interface screens.” All is tucked alongside a fully rebuilt interior done by the Miranda Built automotive fabrication shop and a set of Dakota Digital instruments.
As for what motivates the stunning restomod, there is no doubt the Pontiac 2+2 is capable of some pretty crazy achievements (none seen in the footage embedded below, unfortunately, unlike other times). After all, under the hood resides a 750-horsepower 376ci Wegner Automotive supercharged V8 “sledgehammer!”
