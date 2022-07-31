This 572 HEMI V8 Swapped Dodge Charger Has Enough Power and Torque to Bend Spacetime

This custom Mopar creation comes to us from Miranda Built in Boynton Beach, Florida. It's clear from first eye contact that there's so little of anything left of this car's original form that it may as well be a brand new car. In its day, the second generation Charger could come with anything from a 225-cubic inch (3.7-liter) six-pot to a 440-cubic inch (7.2-liter) V8 big boy.
But all of these stock engines pale compared to this 572-cubic inch (9.3-liter) second generation HEMI V8 jetting out a healthy 660 horsepower and 730 lb-ft (989.7 N.m) of torque. All this power is fed through to a Rossler 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with an 8.75-inch rear end and an Eaton Truetrac limited-slip differential waiting at the vehicle's rear for more controllable handling characteristics in tight corners. Think old muscle cars can't handle? After these modifications, it's all a load of nonsense.
All the custom fabrication that went into every square inch of this Charger's paint job, engine bay, and looks front and rear is touched by the hands of skilled craftsmen who've turned a boxy yet beloved old Mopar silhouette into something that looks contemporary, menacing, and downright modern from certain angles. With the rear tires only slightly dipping beneath the flared rear fenders with the air suspension fully lowered, this car can hug the pavement like a race car, only with more flare.
Underneath the car, it rides on RideTech Shockwave air suspension with an aftermarket hydraulic power steering system and disk brakes at all four corners to make sure this car stops as well as accelerates. The car's front grille is also an aftermarket unit, as are the door handles, smoothed and tucked bumpers, and custom taillights. The wheels are Schott F-10s with Pirelli P-Zero 245/35ZR20 F tires in the rear with Scorpion 335/25ZR22 Rs in the rear.
Charger from this era on the streets, you'll remember it for sure. But see this particular Charger in your rearview mirror, and you'll remember it for a lifetime.
Moving on to the custom interior by Avant-Garde designs, it might just be the highlight of the whole vehicle. With tasteful leather bucket seats in front and smaller seats in the rear, an aftermarket LED backlit gauge cluster and a set of milled aluminum cup holders large enough to hold the largest thermos of Monster Energy currently available for retail sale. Safe to say, the cup holders are there more or less to store your caffeine delivery method of choice as you tear up continents one by one behind the wheel.
With creature comforts present like push-button ignition, a full touch screen infotainment, and navigation display, and a multi-speaker stereo system to play with, you have more or less the same level of luxury people expect and demand from a modern sports car in a package so iconic you may as well turn into a movie star just by stepping inside the thing. What a wonderful creation it is.
