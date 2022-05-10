Low-Pro 1988 Chevy Silverado OBS Flaunts Truly Mesmerizing CGI-to-Reality Looks

Not long ago, we revealed that Goodguys, together with Roadster Shop, have started a cool partnership to build a unique 1988 to 1998 Chevy Silverado pickup truck of the variety affectionately known as OBS (Old/Original Body Style). The best part? It was going away for free.
But here is the sad take – it was just a chassis, with no actual restomod truck in sight. True, that was Roadster Shop’s crazy 1980s-themed all-new OBS chassis, which had just been officially unveiled in front of the mesmerized crowd at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Now, courtesy of all the venues involved, we can take a better – albeit virtual – look at the finished product.
Roadster Shop and Goodguys recently used their Fuel Curve connections to start a “building the Goodguys Giveaway ’88 Chevy OBS truck” series and part one already has a flurry of additional information regarding this bespoke project. The build is already underway because in summer, they will need to present it at the 24th Summit Racing Nationals in Columbus, Ohio (July 8-10, 2022).
The best parts are that with a little bit of CGI wizardry we can now imagine the perfect Low-Pro looks of the unique 1988 Chevy Silverado OBS ahead of the reveal, and we can also dive in deep with the elements that will make this 1980s homage tick and roll like a truck charm. And there is no need to wrap your head around it by looking to understand the bits and pieces from the gallery.
This is because the publication has everything neatly detailed in the description, from the Low-Pro OBS chassis to the new Chevrolet Performance E-Rod LS3 engine with Bowler Performance 4L60E transmission. And then, from the 24-inch Billet Specialties chrome wheels to the Vintage Air plus Kicker Audio goodies inside or the roaring Ultimate Headers/Borla exhaust setup from outside. So, we are now fully prepared to be impressed!
