Black Won't Make You Look Thinner if You're a Big Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Somehow, we have come to believe that business and luxury cars look best in black. But that's not always the case, as they can be just as appealing dressed in a different shade, like that silver Mercedes-Maybach S 680 we wrote about a few months back.
A true silver bullet with a luxury touch, the modified flagship sedan greeted the World Wide Web from RDB LA's social media, riding on fresh wheels that certainly fit the look and featuring extra tinted windows for some well-deserved privacy.
We have absolutely fallen for that particular Mercedes-Maybach S 680, and we're also fans of another example that we recently came across, which looks rather different. Shared online by the same company, the images reveal a murdered-out proposal fitted with identical wheels.
This Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur rival from the three-pointed star brand wears black on all body panels. The dark hue was also applied to the grille, window surrounds, trunk lid, and even the emblems, including the Maybach ones decorating the rear pillars. It was also the hue selected for the RDB wheels that measure 22 inches in diameter here.
Since RDB LA hasn't revealed the interior in this social media post, we cannot tell you if the car rocks a similar theme there. We also cannot tell you if it has a bit more power, yet it likely doesn't. That would mean that it retains the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 motor. The engine kicks out 621 horsepower (630 ps/463 kW) and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque in the Maybach S 680.
Pricing for this model starts at $229,000, excluding destination, in our market. The lesser Maybach S 580 comes from $193,400 and swaps the bi-turbo V12 for a mild-hybrid V8. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo mill is good for 496 horsepower (503 ps/370 kW) and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm) of torque in this model, which takes 4.7 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph), or two-tenths behind the superior S 680.
Now, if we were fortunate enough to have a modern-day Mercedes-Maybach S-Class parked in the garage, it wouldn't feature any modifications at all. We'd stick to black for the exterior finish, go for a lighter hue when it comes to the high-end leather upholstery on the inside, and keep the chrome details. After all, it's not the kind of ride that's friendly to the tuning world.
We have absolutely fallen for that particular Mercedes-Maybach S 680, and we're also fans of another example that we recently came across, which looks rather different. Shared online by the same company, the images reveal a murdered-out proposal fitted with identical wheels.
This Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur rival from the three-pointed star brand wears black on all body panels. The dark hue was also applied to the grille, window surrounds, trunk lid, and even the emblems, including the Maybach ones decorating the rear pillars. It was also the hue selected for the RDB wheels that measure 22 inches in diameter here.
Mind you, as much as we dig the look of this Mercedes-Maybach S 680, we cannot help but feel like something is missing. We cannot place our finger on it, but it probably has something to do with the lack of privacy windows all around or the concave wheels that don't necessarily look good in black. Or maybe it is because this luxury sedan does not feature any chrome on the outside whatsoever.
Since RDB LA hasn't revealed the interior in this social media post, we cannot tell you if the car rocks a similar theme there. We also cannot tell you if it has a bit more power, yet it likely doesn't. That would mean that it retains the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 motor. The engine kicks out 621 horsepower (630 ps/463 kW) and 664 pound-foot (900 Nm) of torque in the Maybach S 680.
Pricing for this model starts at $229,000, excluding destination, in our market. The lesser Maybach S 580 comes from $193,400 and swaps the bi-turbo V12 for a mild-hybrid V8. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo mill is good for 496 horsepower (503 ps/370 kW) and 516 pound-foot (700 Nm) of torque in this model, which takes 4.7 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph), or two-tenths behind the superior S 680.
Now, if we were fortunate enough to have a modern-day Mercedes-Maybach S-Class parked in the garage, it wouldn't feature any modifications at all. We'd stick to black for the exterior finish, go for a lighter hue when it comes to the high-end leather upholstery on the inside, and keep the chrome details. After all, it's not the kind of ride that's friendly to the tuning world.