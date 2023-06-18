Murdered-Out Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Looks Like Batman's Daily Driver

Mercedes-Maybach's answer to the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur is a longer and more luxurious version of the regular S-Class. Therefore, some consider it inferior to its rivals, but it is, nonetheless, a great luxury cruiser, assuming you're lucky enough to land one with no squeaky trim.
The poor build quality of certain examples is a well-known issue that was vastly covered in the numerous reviews of the car. As a result, we won't dedicate more paragraphs to it, as we will focus on a beautiful murdered-out copy instead.
One of the most defining traits of the model are the occasional dual-tone design, the imposing grille, and the typical wheels, joined by the usual amount of chrome trim. Only this one has eschewed the somewhat flashy stock looks, going for an all-black design instead. The shiny trim at the front, sides, and rear was blacked-out, and the entire vehicle features a satin black finish that makes it look like a Gotham City prop. The smoked taillights contribute to the stealthy design, and so do the wheels.
We cannot tell you the exact name of the alloys equipping this Mercedes-Maybach S 580 by scrolling through the Wheels Boutique official website. What we can tell you, however, is that their proposal is vast, and various aftermarket wheels for different generations of the S-Class can be found in their portfolio. The multi-spoke set has a black look here. It retains the original center caps and was shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. They're not on the oversized side either, as these wheels are only slightly larger than the OEM ones, so they fill the arches better.
Opening the doors reveals the Maybach treadplates that greet users. Once inside, they will be surrounded by a plethora of high-quality materials. The pictured S 580 appears to have white leather upholstery and the occasional contrasting piping in the only interior image released by Wheels Boutique on social media a few days ago.
Curious about the firepower? Since they haven't mentioned anything about it, we can assume the V8 engine has remained untouched. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter mild-hybrid unit develops 496 hp (503 ps/370 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. It is connected to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive, allowing the car to sprint to 60 miles an hour (97 kph) in just 4.7 seconds. The S 680 variant uses a 6.0-liter bi-turbo V12 with 621 hp (630 ps/463 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), and it is two-tenths quicker to 60 mph. Pricing for this model starts at $229,000, excluding destination and dealer fees, and the S 580 can be ordered from $193,400.
