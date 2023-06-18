This Shuttle Bus Has Been Converted Into the "Wrong Way Home" With a Retro Aesthetic

RVs are a great way of discovering the world and not worrying about accommodation as you will always have a place to stay. Some people who choose this lifestyle even live full-time inside a vehicle. This nomadic way of living is an excellent way for rediscovering yourself, being more mindful of the environment.
Courtney is a young woman that opened her skoolie business alongside another female friend. Nomadic Homes is a female-owned company born in 2022 and is all about building a house on wheels out of a bus. They offer full-builds, meaning that you get everything from flooring, ceiling, and even electrical and plumbing. All the buses are custom-made and can be arranged however the owner wants. They can come with an off-grid system and Wi-Fi installation. The company also offers partial builds, leaving you to be the Picasso of your RV, as well as individual services, for example, if you need the mobile home to be painted.
This Bohemian-style bus was created by Courtney and her partner, Rom. The Wrong Way Home is a shuttle bus with exquisite details and accents all around the interior. The couple travels and lives full-time inside their RV.
Right at the entrance, we are greeted by a one-of-a-kind interior design filled with stylish and colorful decorations. It feels like you are walking inside an enchanted house deep in a forest.
An 1895 wood stove provides the mobile home's heating, which is perfect for keeping the temperature inside above the freezing point as they are mostly traveling in Alaska. The back wall here is as colorful as the one from the office. It is made out of orange hand-painted Mexican tiles, which combines well with the retro style of the stove.
On the other side, we find a long yellow couch that transforms into a bed and a giant shelf with tons of plants. There is plenty of greenery all around the front side of the skoolie.
The kitchen is quite roomy for a 40 ft (12.2 m) shuttle bus. It has an L-shape and comes in a less colorful design than the living area. The upper and base cabinets provide plenty of storage, and it doesn't feel so crowded since they are relatively small. The upper cupboards have a garland with faux plants and lights, adding to the boho style. The countertop is a 3-inch thick slab from the woods in Maine. It has been aged for five years before being used in the kitchen. Then it got stained and waterproofed to be long-lasting. The bark of the wood piece was cut and is now used as a backsplash.
Moving toward the rear side of the RV, we find a small hallway where the bathroom is located. It is a compact area as there wasn't enough space for a spacious kitchen and bath. But it does the job as it manages to fit a 5-gallon (19-liter) bucket composting toilet, a cabinet, and a stand-up shower. The solar power equipment can be found at the bathroom entrance, hidden underneath a curtain. Rom created a system composed of a charge controller, batteries, and an inverter.
Before entering the bedroom, we have to admire the large map of North America with marks on where the couple traveled together or alone. Then, at the rear side, we find a queen-size mattress that fits perfectly in this spacious area. Since the bed was placed at a higher level, it has lots of storage underneath where a 100-gallon (379-liter) freshwater tank was positioned and can be accessed from the back of the bus. The windows provide just enough natural light to access the interior, but they can also be covered for more privacy by closing the brown curtains.
The living room also serves as an office area where Courtney works. The unique design of the entire bus can be seen starting from here. The desk is made out of an old sewing machine which got a live edge wood piece on top. The back wall was created using cedar strips painted in different lively colors. Rom custom-made an open shelf above the desk with white, golden, and blue accents. To complete the entire aesthetic, they also added an antique chair.
The functionality is given by a stone sink, a propane stove plate, and a retro fridge powered by an off-grid system that uses six 190 amp/h batteries and a little over 1,300-watts solar panels.
The builder states that the starting price for a full-conversion bus is $60,000, and since all buses are custom-made, this can increase depending on the options desired by the future owner. Everyone who wants to build an RV comes with a budget, and the final result will be within that range. They offer buses in different sizes, with the largest being 40 ft (12.2 m).