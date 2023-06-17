This School Bus Is a Pet-Friendly Mobile Home With a Catio and a Quirky Interior Design

There is something so special about buses converted into tiny homes on wheels. These converted RVs are here to stay, and for a good reason. They are affordable and have much more space than a camper van. You can truly experience the nomad lifestyle inside a skoolie and still have just enough room to accommodate all your friends and family.
As more and more people are searching for ways to escape the concrete jungle, it might be quite an expensive idea to buy an already-made RV as it can cost as much as a tiny house. But one way to do that and still have some pocket money left in your wallet is to buy an old school bus. Of course, that also means that you have to take good care of such a vehicle, as its age might be an annoyance. But nothing is impossible with a good internet search and some YouTube tutorials.
Vicki and Josh are a couple who converted an old school bus into a lovely house on wheels. Mr. Nimbus is an International IC 3000 2004 with a DT466 diesel engine, which is a 7.6L monster with a torque power of up to 860 lb-ft (1,116 N-m) that can carry the world on its shoulders.
Since the bus measures 30 ft (9.14 m), the couple can drive through many national parks as it is within the allowed size range. Another great design of this bus is that you do not have to deal with the wheel wells on the inside as the skoolie is on an airbags suspension.
From the exterior, we can see the transformation this bus underwent. The front door might have the original metal frame, but it got a marvelous wood cladding to make it look like a standard entrance door from any traditional house. A recent addition was also the side table made out of live edge wood, which gives the entire aesthetic a quirky look.
The entrance has shoe storage that is still a work in progress. Next to it is an altar-like space with lots of crystals and minerals that Vicki owns. Behind the driver's seat is a cat perch area to make the pets feel as comfortable as they can be on the road. All the electrical stuff is hidden inside that perch, such as two 200 amp/h batteries, a charge controller and inverter, and an e-charge controller.
Next is the living room, which is in an open-concept design with the kitchen. It comes with a small bench couch that can be transformed into a guest bed and a table that can be stored behind it. The pole of the table is inserted into a small metal frame welded into the sofa. It can be separated into two pieces, and when the whole piece comes together, it showcases a beautiful design made of colorful stones. The binder clips on the ceiling are used to hold the projector screen, as a TV would take up too much space. A unique feature in the living is the skylight which is quite quirky because it was created by using the backdoor of a Grand Cherokee.
We find a craft space area on the other side of the kitchen with a foldable bench and a Cubic mini wood stove. This side of the skoolie looks like an enchanted forest as there are many wood planks that have carvings inside filled with blue LEDs and tiny stones.
On the backside of the bus, we find a hallway-style bathroom. To take a shower, you would have to close both doors towards the kitchen and the bedroom. The walls are designed with copper-like plastic panels that are easy to clean and keep moisture in place. The bath has a DIY composting toilet and a shower but no sink. We can also see another tiny skylight above the shower.
The bedroom is the last room in this mobile home. It is surprisingly roomy as it comes with a little workstation, a large wardrobe, and a full-size bed with storage underneath that hides 125 gallons (473 liters) of fresh water. The cats have their tiny space here with a litter box carved inside a piece of wood. They also have beds that they can access through two little tunnels, and when the back door opens, they can enjoy the fantastic outdoor view.
The couple also built a few outdoor storage boxes to keep tools and items, such as a water heater, a welder, a propane tank, and more. The handicapped access door is used as a garage-like area with even more tools. The roof has been raised to have even more space inside, and the back door was exchanged for a Dutch one, which opens into two parts. The bus can also run off-grid with the help of the 1,300-watt solar panels mounted on top of the roof. The pets could not be left outside, so the couple built an outdoor catio for the lovely felines.
All of the kitchen cabinets are reclaimed. Some were used as DVD and CD storage, while others were entertainment centers. The countertops are live edge woods, and so are the upper shelves, which gives it a cabin aesthetic. The kitchen is fully functional, with a deep sink, a Berkey water filter, an air fryer, and a propane stovetop.
The couple's idea of traveling and living inside an RV came from the need to have a place to call home and explore the world. Their budget was around $25,000, which is the average cost to convert a bus into a house on wheels and have an off-grid system to travel without the need to be parked for power.